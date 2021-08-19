Column: Global poor suffering from climate change

There are signs of hope in recent legislation. The Biden administration has announced $3.5 billion in new funding to help communities in the United States increase resilience to climate impacts. In addition, the U.S. Senate passed an infrastructure bill that would include funding for Chesapeake Bay restoration. These are positive developments for those of us who live in Maryland and across the country. But this same type of investment needs to be made to help vulnerable communities overseas.

For example, the U.S. should significantly increase its support of the Green Climate Fund, which was set up as the primary way for countries to fund climate adaptation and mitigation efforts. A substantial portion of the Green Climate Fund gets directed toward countries most at risk. In August, before leaving for recess, the U.S. House passed its Fiscal Year 2022 State and Foreign Operations bill. Their bill provides $1.6 billion for the Green Climate Fund, in addition to other important climate-related investments, which in total equals $3 billion. We urge the Senate to follow suit and see these investments through.