Column: Going the way of the telegram

I was digging around in a barn loft a while back collecting things that had been stored away for half a century.

When I pried open a suitcase, I found a stack of newspapers from November 1963, cataloging the details of the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

I carried the suitcase down the ladder to show its contents to my young daughters. They looked at the headlines: Kennedy, Johnson, Oswald, Ruby, Tippit. They asked the appropriate questions, but then they saw a silver-colored tray stuffed among the pages.

One of my teenagers carefully examined the artifact and asked what it was. Her two sisters looked on equally perplexed. Then they looked at me with expectation.

I explained what they held in their hands was called an ashtray.

I couldn’t help but be amused. When I was growing up, a pack of Old Golds was always in my dad’s shirt pocket and an ash tray in most every room.

But, today, my daughters are never around anyone who smokes. Springfield banned smoking in restaurants and other public places before they were born, and all of Illinois soon followed suit. So, the once ubiquitous ashtrays on every restaurant table are gone.