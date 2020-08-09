Column: Governor, we need a real plan

Like most parents, I would love for my kids to be back in classrooms, but not until it is safe to do so.

I have tuned into school board meetings and watched local leaders anguish over how to move forward. It is painstaking to make a decision when each option you face has negative consequences.

I am incredibly grateful for our local school board members, teachers, staff, parents and students who have carefully deliberated the safest way to educate our kids.

I wish Iowa was in better shape, but our COVID-19 numbers are not safe. For many Iowa school districts, returning to classrooms later this month will put thousands of students, teachers, staff, and their families at risk.

Making matters worse, Governor Reynolds is running her COVID-19 pandemic recovery through the Department of Public Health, which seems to be functioning as the Department of Political Health.

Schools have been left waiting and waiting for health and safety information. Employees at both the Iowa Department of Public Health and Department of Education seem afraid to use science-based information that would contradict the governor’s opinions.