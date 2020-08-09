Column: Governor, we need a real plan

Like most parents, I would love for my kids to be back in classrooms, but not until it is safe to do so.
I have tuned into school board meetings and watched local leaders anguish over how to move forward. It is painstaking to make a decision when each option you face has negative consequences.
I am incredibly grateful for our local school board members, teachers, staff, parents and students who have carefully deliberated the safest way to educate our kids.
I wish Iowa was in better shape, but our COVID-19 numbers are not safe. For many Iowa school districts, returning to classrooms later this month will put thousands of students, teachers, staff, and their families at risk.
Making matters worse, Governor Reynolds is running her COVID-19 pandemic recovery through the Department of Public Health, which seems to be functioning as the Department of Political Health.
Schools have been left waiting and waiting for health and safety information. Employees at both the Iowa Department of Public Health and Department of Education seem afraid to use science-based information that would contradict the governor’s opinions.
Governor Reynolds is also keeping a tight rein on Iowa’s COVID-19 testing. She loves privatizing things so she can keep information under wraps. Her no-bid TestIowa program is a perfect example. She controls where TestIowa sites will be set up, how many appointments they will take, which numbers will be released, and when TestIowa will disappear from a community. She’s put no plan in place to help Iowa schools with testing, which puts all of our kids and school personnel at risk.
A glimmer of hope is that we don’t have to look too far to see a safer way to ease children back into classrooms.
About a week ago, Minnesota Governor Walz and Governor Reynolds announced their latest return-to-school plans and the differences are astonishing.
The plan by Governor Reynolds is a state mandate that forces all schools to have in-person classes unless schools and counties have catastrophic COVID-19 infection rates.
Her plan strips away local control and common sense. Her plan snubs science and the advice of medical experts. And her plan ignores the Iowa State Education Association’s 3-point checklist for safely reopening schools:
1. The COVID-19 pandemic is under control in your community.
2. Specific protections have been put in place to keep the virus under control and protect students and staff.
3. Plans are in place to ensure continuous learning for all students.
Unlike the Reynolds plan, the Minnesota plan provides a road map for ensuring high-quality remote education until it is safe for students, teachers and other school employees to return to school. The Minnesota plan:
• Requires masks for all students and teachers.
• Prioritizes COVID testing for students and school employees when cases are identified.
• Requires schools that are not fully open to provide free child care for children of front-line workers.
• Requires schools that reopen to meet safety thresholds, including social distancing, cleaning, protective equipment.
• Ensures that the schools that follow proper procedures receive state support to cover additional costs for masks, COVID testing, cleaning supplies, technology, mental health supports and more.
• Establishes a cooperative relationship between local schools and the state departments of Health and Education.
It’s time for Governor Reynolds to give Iowans some peace of mind by announcing a plan that gets our kids and their teachers back in the classroom when it is safe and gives families more support in the meantime.
State Sen. Janet Petersen of Des Moines is the leader of Democrats in the Iowa Senate.
