Column: Grant Washington, D.C., statehood

In the 2020 election, Black and brown voters paved the way for President Joe Biden’s victory and empowered Democratic majorities in Congress to govern. It would be devastating for Democrats to squander an opportunity to pass D.C. statehood and correct a centurieslong stain on the legacy of our democracy.

So it’s disheartening when elected officials claim to espouse progressive ideals only to abandon course when they have the power to affect change. This moment in our history requires grit and determination. To fight for racial justice and equality in our democracy, President Biden and the Democratic Congress must make D.C. statehood a top priority.

We must not let these efforts be staggered by the filibuster, which has been used for centuries to block racial justice and civil rights bills. The progressive movement has coalesced around a call to eliminate this arcane rule. D.C. statehood is a fight for representation and equality, and we must not let anything stand in the way.

The attempted coup on Jan. 6 epitomizes why the District of Columbia must be granted statehood now. As insurrectionists violated the Capitol building, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tried to call in the National Guard, but her request was denied by the Department of Defense, which has sole control over deployment of the Guard in the nation’s capital.