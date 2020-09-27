Column: Grassley is no 'farmer from Iowa'

In 2014, Bruce Braley famously warned a roomful of lawyers about the prospect of a "farmer from Iowa" taking the helm of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
He needn’t have worried.
It’s true, Chuck Grassley became chairman. But the committee didn’t get a "farmer from Iowa"; it got a consummate Washington, D.C., insider, skilled in the mentality that afflicts the capital and much of our politics today. It's a mentality that argues that power is the ultimate prize; winning is what matters; debate often serves to obscure that fact; and principle, when it figures into the equation, is an innocent bystander easily sacrificed.
As you probably know, Grassley said last week that he’ll move ahead with considering whomever President Trump nominates to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, even though we're only six weeks away from the election.
That this is a reversal of his previous position is not in doubt. These were Grassley's words in February, 2016, nine months before the election:
"The fact of the matter is that it’s been standard practice over the last nearly 80 years that Supreme Court nominees are not nominated and confirmed during a presidential election year. Given the huge divide in the country, and the fact that this President, above all others, has made no bones about his goal to use the courts to circumvent Congress and push through his own agenda, it only makes sense that we defer to the American people who will elect a new president to select the next Supreme Court Justice."
But don’t get the idea that Grassley’s a hypocrite. You would be wrong to do that.
On a conference call Wednesday, Grassley said he has no choice but to move ahead with this nomination. After all, he's no longer chair of the Judiciary Committee; Lindsey Graham is in charge.
"The chairman's decided he's going to act," Grassley said, according to news reports. "And I have a responsibility to evaluate the nominees on the merits in the committee, and if it gets out of committee, I have a responsibility to evaluate the nominee on the merits when it comes to an up-or-down vote in the United States Senate as a whole."
Besides, Grassley has noted, this time the Senate and presidency are controlled by the same party (his party), so it’s not the same thing as when he and other Republicans refused to take up President Obama’s nominee to the court in 2016. Then, the Senate and White House were in the hands of different parties.
In fact, Grassley said this week that he's the one being victimized. Just the other day, Sen. Chuck Schumer said Grassley wouldn't even meet with Merrick Garland in 2016.
"WRONG," the senator from Iowa, tweeted: "I had a pleasant breakfast w/ him."
This isn't the work of "some farmer from Iowa." No, Grassley is steeped in the decades-long insider war over the Supreme Court, and in explaining why the actions he's taking now, which he previously opposed, are not only justified, but virtuous.
What matters in this war, in the halls of power in Washington, D.C, is winning. Explaining to Iowans why this isn't hypocrisy is only a matter of using just the right words in just the right context to convince people they aren't really seeing what they're seeing; that, if they only squint to look at this at just the right angle, in just the right light, they'll come to see what is right and true.
These aren't skills you lose just by dropping into 99 Iowa counties once a year. They’re honed over decades in the clinches of the Washington, D.C., fever swamp.
Which isn’t to say Democrats aren’t guilty of this kind of tap-dancing, too. The real essence of the phony "Biden Rule," cited in 2016, was that, given the chance, the Democrats would have done the same thing.
There may be something to that argument. But we really don't know. They never did it.
Barring a miracle, the Senate will approve a new justice in the weeks ahead.
There was never any doubt what Grassley would do if given this opportunity.
How could he not? He’s not some farmer from Iowa.
Ed Tibbetts is the editorial page editor of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.
