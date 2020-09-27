Column: Grassley is no 'farmer from Iowa'

But don’t get the idea that Grassley’s a hypocrite. You would be wrong to do that.

On a conference call Wednesday, Grassley said he has no choice but to move ahead with this nomination. After all, he's no longer chair of the Judiciary Committee; Lindsey Graham is in charge.

"The chairman's decided he's going to act," Grassley said, according to news reports. "And I have a responsibility to evaluate the nominees on the merits in the committee, and if it gets out of committee, I have a responsibility to evaluate the nominee on the merits when it comes to an up-or-down vote in the United States Senate as a whole."

Besides, Grassley has noted, this time the Senate and presidency are controlled by the same party (his party), so it’s not the same thing as when he and other Republicans refused to take up President Obama’s nominee to the court in 2016. Then, the Senate and White House were in the hands of different parties.

In fact, Grassley said this week that he's the one being victimized. Just the other day, Sen. Chuck Schumer said Grassley wouldn't even meet with Merrick Garland in 2016.

"WRONG," the senator from Iowa, tweeted: "I had a pleasant breakfast w/ him."