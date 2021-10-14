Column: Grassley's forgotten words

He was rewarded for his expedience. Trump endorsed Grassley to the cheers of the crowd, and to Grassley's delight.

With his decades of experience — and Iowa's privileged place in the nominating calendar — Grassley had the chance to loosen Trump's grip on the Republican Party. Instead, he validated it.

Grassley said last week that it "wouldn't be too smart" not to accept Trump's endorsement given his popularity.

Perhaps, but these are the words of a mere politician. A statesman with decades of service whose loyalty to country rose above party and personal ambition would never have said that. He would never have even been on that stage.

It's important to know that what Grassley is doing now is quite different than what he did after the 2020 election. Then, as Trump used every corrupt impulse he possesses to try to overturn the will of the American people, Chuck Grassley kept his head down. He didn’t repudiate Trump, but he also didn’t jump on the bandwagon, as Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley did.

You almost got the sense that Grassley and others like him didn’t understand, or couldn’t believe, the danger Trump’s actions represented to this country.

Then came the Jan. 6 insurrection.