Column: Greedy critters vs. my garden

The green-eyed monster within me has reared her ugly head! I’m not often envious of others, but right now I am terribly jealous of my brother. He is harboring a tomato-eating groundhog on his property. Sure, it’s a shame the varmint is pilfering his perfectly red, ripe fruit, but at least he has homegrown tomatoes to be pilfered.
Every year, I swear I will never again plant vegetables in my yard. I have hard as rock clay soil, dense shade, and a plethora of wildlife. I’ve tried raised beds, plants in pots, and hanging baskets; only to have anything that makes it to the harvesting stage eaten by critters. Due to some trees which have fallen, I now have an area with sun. This spring the cock-eyed optimist side of me decided to ignore the nay-saying, rational part of my brain; so doggone it, once again I planted vegetables! So far, my agriculture efforts have given me five green onions, a dozen pea pods, sixteen green beans, one sprig of cilantro, and lots of oregano. Also, overgrown radish leaves, spinach that bolted, pepper and tomato plants that have become a smorgasbord for rabbits, deer, and groundhogs.
I am curious to know if the garden centers had bumper sales this spring. It seems like everyone I know was planting. At planting time we were sheltering in place making our backyards a venue we could frequent. People poured new patios, built fire pits, purchased outdoor furniture, and took up gardening.
People new to gardening now understand what others have known since the first seed ever planted sprouted. There is a sense of wonder as the sprouts poke through the soil. Making sure the seedlings aren’t nipped off by bunnies, drenched in spring downpours, or choked by weeds tugs at our nurturing tendencies. We tie the tomato stalks up so they don’t break under their own weight. Some people use egg shells to decrease the acidity of the soil and coffee grounds to increase the acidity. The levels of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium in the soil can be improved by adding fish meal, bone meal, and wood ash respectively; for those who want to garden with precision. Some plant stinky marigolds nearby to keep pests away and use coffee cans or chicken wire to protect the fruit from greedy critters.
My brother watched his plants as the blossoms turned into firm green balls which became plump and red just in time for the groundhog to snatch them or to chomp a single bite out of each tomato it could reach. Then he got wily. An apple tree grows in a nearby schoolyard and the fruit falls to the ground. My brother gathered up the fallen apples, toted them home, and made a buffet of apples leading up to his tomato plants with the hope that the groundhog would munch through the apples and be too full to dine further on the tomatoes. The last I heard he was in search of a live trap and a groundhog stew recipe so I think his clever plan was unsuccessful. My sister has invaders eating her plants too, so she tosses the chewed tomatoes into the yard outside of the garden fence. She admitted that she knows she can’t lure them away from the garden and says she is willing to share with the animals. She also shares with family and friends.
Daily I look at the top of my stalks which have been nipped off by the urban deer and I lament over another year of fruitless vines.
What'd life be without homegrown tomatoes?
According to Guy Clark there are only two things money can't buy.
Fortunately, I don’t have to go without the juicy, luscious goodness because generous people who have productive gardens provide me with a steady supply. That’s true love and homegrown tomatoes.
Anne VandeMoortel is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.
