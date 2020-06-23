Column: Greetings and farewells

The literal meaning of our usual openers could be casually ignored when most people's health was likely to be fine. If we knew that someone was sick or going through a tough time, we could change our tone and emphasis when saying "How are you?" or say something else. Now, no one takes health for granted, and everyone is going through at best a tough time and possibly an awful one. That forces us to notice the meaning of the words in these greetings - and to change them. Now it's much more common to hear "I hope you're managing" or "doing OK" or "hanging in there" - or any of myriad other ways of implying what a fellow linguist used parentheses to convey while preserving this familiar formulaic expression: "I hope you're doing (as) well (as one could expect under the present circumstances)."