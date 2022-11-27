Column: Grief as a form of thanksgiving

The holidays are often difficult times for those who have lost a family member or a close friend. The empty chair at the table is a painful reminder of the loss.

While in no way diminishing the importance of grieving, one thing that is often overlooked is that grief can be, and often is, a form of thanksgiving.

That takes a little unpacking. The fact that one grieves the loss of a family member, or a close friend is a reflection of how much that person meant to those who are grieving. In that way, grieving is thankfulness for having shared the wonderful gift of life with the family member or friend who has passed on.

Grieving is never easy. It is a time of profound sadness. It is a time when tears come whether or not we want them to come. It is a time when, though we try to be brave and resolute, a complete meltdown engulfs us from time to time. Such it is to be human.

What would really be sad, however, would be if the loss of a family member or friend were a matter of indifference, devoid of any sense of thankfulness or appreciation for the one who has passed on, concerned only about what one might inherit from the one who has passed on.

Ecclesiastes 3 states, “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven … a time to weep, and a time to laugh, a time to mourn, and a time to dance. …”

There is something to that. After the funeral and a time for mourning, life must go on. At the same time, it is not quite that simple. Even as we go on after the loss of a family member or close friend, grief is never fully resolved.

More than a half century has passed since I lost my grandfathers. I still miss them. My maternal grandfather sailed on windjammers when he was still a teenager. When I bought my first sailboat several years ago, I wished so much that my grandfather was still around to go sailing with me. He would have told me that I didn’t have the sails adjusted quite the way they should be, and he would have been right about that. But I would have loved to learn about sailing from him.

I have wonderful memories of my paternal grandfather taking me fishing and teaching me how to row his rowboat that was painted green. I would love to still be able to do that, but that, of course, is not possible. I would have loved to take my paternal grandfather fishing in the boat I built when I was in college – a boat which I still have, a boat with a green deck that is about the same shade of green as was my grandfather’s rowboat. But, of course, that isn’t possible either.

Grief counselors say that for someone who loses a spouse or a close family member, the most difficult time is frequently two weeks to a month after the funeral. It is often the case that there is enough adrenaline to get one through the funeral. But when all the family members and friends who came for the funeral have gone home, learning to adjust to living in a home with an empty chair and an empty bed makes the loss very painful.

That is when those who have lost a spouse or other family member really need the support of family and friends. I tell my students who have lost a grandparent that if they can’t go home for the funeral, what they ought to do is spend some time with the surviving grandparent a month or so after the funeral (or better yet, do both.)

Sharing fond stories about the family member or friend who has passed on is a form of thanksgiving. I was recently at a funeral in which two of the granddaughters shared some humorous stories about their grandmother, even as they shed tears of sadness. There was both weeping and laughing that filled the sanctuary of the church in which the funeral was held. The author of Ecclesiastes 3 didn’t get it quite right. There are some times that are times for both weeping and laughing.

Finally, it should be noted that telling fond stories of remembrance need not end once the funeral is over. They can continue as long as there are people alive who knew the person who passed on – thankfulness that endures over the years.