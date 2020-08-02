Column: Grocery workers deserve hero pay

Apparently, grocery employers are betting that workers will not protest too much in face of rising unemployment, and that they will feel lucky just to have jobs. But workers are not barrels of oil, with prices that fluctuate with demand. They should be given decent pay, commensurate with their importance.

That is why unions globally are coalescing around a simple demand: Pay food retail workers what they are worth. Permanently.

In Canada, Unifor has launched a "Fair Pay Forever" campaign. The United Food and Commercial Workers union in the United States is calling for a permanent pay rise for these front-line workers. So are other unions in the United Kingdom, Australia and Turkey.

By making hero pay permanent, we acknowledge that the world of retail has changed, and that service industry workers are at greater risk. It acknowledges that their work is essential. It also makes grocery workers better able to put food on their own tables.

And higher wages are not all that is needed. Trade unions have been pushing to secure protective equipment, enforce social distancing, reasonable scheduling and protections against the growing problem of customer abuse. The UFCW is also calling for special legal status for key U.S. workers that would give access to childcare and other benefits in a time of crisis.