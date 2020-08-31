Column: Group seeks to keep Iowa first

Keep Iowa First’s website includes some significant proposed changes to the caucuses in order to preserve Iowa’s status: decrease the number of precincts from more than 1,700 to just one in each of the state’s 99 counties, work with cyber experts in order to protect digital operations, and scrap the Democratic Party’s complicated caucus process for the Republican Party’s simpler format.

Those are not minor tweaks; those are overhauls.

But they’re worth the effort, Roske believes.

"Iowans of all political stripes need to realize that if Iowa loses the caucuses, our elected officials will have a diminished voice in Washington," he said in an email. "Political calculus lends favor to Iowa initiatives because of the caucus influence. This is truly a bipartisan concern for all Iowans."

No matter who wins the 2020 presidential election, there will surely be a large field of candidates competing in the 2024 race. It's too early to tell whether Iowa will be in the pole position in four years. It will be a challenge to convince party leaders, especially in the Democratic Party, to take another chance after what happened in February. But politics often has a short memory — and Iowa, despite previous threats to its status, has thus far prevailed. Keep Iowa First is just one of the voices that will be weighing in to determine what happens down the road.

Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.

