Column: Halloween's deep roots

Today is Halloween — but that’s not all.
Since the calendar in current use was first organized, each of its 365 days days has been claimed for a variety of uses or commemorations. While Halloween’s ubiquity has given it pride of place, a number of other observations have been tacked onto the date.
Halloween itself was not the first. That honor belongs to the Celtic feast of Sanhaim. Before humans locked themselves in the prison of clock and calendar, people lived according to longer cycles: primarily the four seasons (some added a fifth). For the Celts, there were only two which mattered: summer and winter.
In Celtic Europe, the New Year began around Nov. 1, with the onset of winter. This dark, cold period of short days and long nights put humans in close proximity to death, since the earth seemed to be dying. The night before the winter season began was dedicated to Samhain, the Celtic god of the dead.
The New Year was a sacred time when ancestors were invoked and the spirits of the dead arose to wander about in the cold and dark. Since the dead were supposed to know about the afterlife, the Celts used magic and sorcery to divine their secrets. This Druid witchcraft was a major part of Samhain and that's how witches got into Halloween at the very beginning.
With spirits wandering abroad, ready to play tricks on the living, the prudent Celt would wear a disguise. The masks and garments they used were intended to make the spirits mistake the living for kindred goblins.
The Celts would also set out food and drink for their deceased relatives, hoping that such a gift would placate their ghosts; then, instead of tormenting their human relatives, they might be appeased into prophesying good fortune for the coming year.
The next day, Nov. 1, was the Feast of Taman. This was the time to light bonfires to encourage the sun to return after the winter. Most of these fire and light elements of Taman moved to Jan. 1 when the New Year was advanced to that date, but Sanhaim remained where it was.
How the Christian Church got into the picture is still a matter of argument. The history of All Hallows (Saints) is fairly clear. We know that the Church at Antioch commemorated all martyrs who were not officially recognized on the first Sunday after Pentecost.
When the old Roman temple of the Pantheon was handed over to Pope Boniface IV in 615, he dedicated the church to the Blessed Virgin and all the martyrs. The dedication and its subsequent commemorations were on May 13.
In 844, Pope Gregory V transferred the All Hallows feast to Nov. 1. Some said it was a prudent move to supplant an existing pagan feast. Others claim that so many pilgrims came to the festival in Rome that it had to move to a time after the harvest, so all could be fed.
In 1048, the Abbot of Cluny began honoring departed souls on Nov. 2 and soon the two feasts were locked into the liturgical calendar: All Saints (All Hallows) on Nov. 1; All Souls on Nov. 2.
However they began, Halloween, All Saints, and All Souls have been locked together for many years now. Observance of the Christian feasts has declined, but Halloween has never been more robust.
If you check a roster of celebrations on Oct. 31, you will find some clustered around Halloween that sound like spinoffs. For example, today is also Magic Day, Doorbell Day, Beggars Night, Knock-Knock Jokes, Books for Treats, and Caramel Apple Day.
It is also Girl Scout Founders Day, honoring Juliet Gordon Low who was born on this date in 1860. She is the person who first called together a gathering of 18 Girl Guides of America (the GSA’s first title) on March 12, 1911, a number that would swell to 3.7 million members in this decade. You might consider passing out Girl Scout cookies as appropriate Halloween treats.
Speaking of large numbers, Oct. 31 is also the Day of the 7 Billion. Not long after its founding, the United Nations decided to find out just how many people there are in the world. Given the uncertainties of some census data and the lack of ready means to count some remote populations, they had trouble coming up with hard numbers.
After tracking the earth’s burgeoning population for several decades, they finally settled on a fairly reliable estimate of 7 billion on this date in 2011, give or take 12 months either side. They actually reckoned that the probable seven billionth person currently living on earth was Nagis Kuran, a girl born in Utar Predesh. I think they gave her a certificate to that effect.
Finally, today is also Reformation Sunday, commemorating the day in 1517, when Martin Luther is said to have nailed his 92 theses to the door of the Wittenburg Castle Church. He deliberately chose All Hallows Eve because the church would be filled with people the following day. They would be there the next morning to pray for the souls of the departed.
The Catholic Church had recently proclaimed that contributions made to the construction to St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome would earn indulgences, exemptions from time spent in purgatory either for a person’s deceased family member or for the donor himself. A major push for the campaign was to be made on All Saints and All Souls Days. And certificates given for each contribution. There was no explanation as to where, when, and how they were to be validated.
Thus this day has been freighted with Celtic, Catholic, and Protestant significance, historic dates, all of which have been largely overwhelmed by the lights, costumes, and child-centric, secular fun of Halloween. It’s somewhat subdued in these Covid times, but its roots are too deep to wither during an off-year or two.