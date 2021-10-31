Column: Halloween's deep roots

The Celts would also set out food and drink for their deceased relatives, hoping that such a gift would placate their ghosts; then, instead of tormenting their human relatives, they might be appeased into prophesying good fortune for the coming year.

The next day, Nov. 1, was the Feast of Taman. This was the time to light bonfires to encourage the sun to return after the winter. Most of these fire and light elements of Taman moved to Jan. 1 when the New Year was advanced to that date, but Sanhaim remained where it was.

How the Christian Church got into the picture is still a matter of argument. The history of All Hallows (Saints) is fairly clear. We know that the Church at Antioch commemorated all martyrs who were not officially recognized on the first Sunday after Pentecost.

When the old Roman temple of the Pantheon was handed over to Pope Boniface IV in 615, he dedicated the church to the Blessed Virgin and all the martyrs. The dedication and its subsequent commemorations were on May 13.

In 844, Pope Gregory V transferred the All Hallows feast to Nov. 1. Some said it was a prudent move to supplant an existing pagan feast. Others claim that so many pilgrims came to the festival in Rome that it had to move to a time after the harvest, so all could be fed.