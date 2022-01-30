Column: Hanging on to the memories

Since then, each year the tree has lingered long past the 12 Days. I could excuse the delay for the historic or personal reasons cited, but as is often the case, it’s something simpler, mundane and unflattering. It’s hard work and I am no longer able to handle it alone.

It’s a job. Branches are removed, bundled and labeled row by row, then packed into sizable containers. During that process, the myriad lights are checked and coiled onto spools and stowed. The trunk and stand are disassembled and placed with the branches. Later on, two Burly Boys will cart all of it down to the basement for storage.

It has become a bit easier over the past few years as I have stopped decorating the tree with the dozens of ornaments that have accumulated over time.

Over the intervening years, friends have stepped in to assist and, as aging took its steady toll, gradually began doing most of the work. The one most familiar with the job has been out of town this month and will only return this week. The tree comes down after Candlemas.

I am quick to admit that the tree stays up too long, dominating the living room long past its due date. I can claim that I am honoring history or memory with the delay, and there is some truth in that. Debility and lack of ambition bear most of the blame, but there is also a reluctance to let go of the memories bound up in its scattered lights. The noise, fun, family and friends that made up Christmas have slowly slipped away. I can, at least, hang onto the tree for a bit longer.

Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0