Column: Hanging on to the memories

Yes, my Christmas tree is still up.
Neighbors and people passing by can spot it and probably wonder about the eccentric who is too lackadaisical to take it down.
I’m sure they think it odd to have the traditional symbol of Christmas still standing in the living room, all nine feet of it aglow with lights, this late in the season, but there is precedent and reason. Three, in fact.
First, the historical argument. You are, I’m sure, familiar with the 12 Days of Christmas which trail the feast. They are rarely observed these days, but in Tudor times, that 8-day stretch was wildly popular.
No one was more enthusiastic than England’s Queen Elizabeth I. You might say she was a bit overboard.
So delighted was she with the holiday, that she extended celebrations until the Feast of Candlemas on Feb. 2. There were differing opinions on continuing observations that far, but, as head of the Church of England, hers carried weight.
There was a cost to this practice. Not to her, but for court favorites. Elizabeth would honor a member of the nobility — in particular, those who had a large mansion and a substantial holding — by choosing to celebrate the season with them. The problem with having the queen visit was that she did not come alone. The entire court traveled with her.
Housing, feeding and entertaining that huge entourage could beggar the wealthiest of her barons. Not only did she bring dozens of courtiers, but also a small mob of soldiers, horsemen, servants, even cooks. Enjoying the queen’s favor could be a mixed blessing.
While I do not share Elizabeth’s reluctance to let the holiday period pass, I like to think that, by delaying a clean-up, this commoner is exercising a royal prerogative.
The second reason hits closer to home.
My wife, Bernadette, spent the last eight years of her life battling severe osteoporosis. The process was painful on several counts. She would suffer a broken bone, go the the hospital for repair, spend some time in rehab, then return, only to repeat the whole sequence.
The final break came on Dec. 14, 2010. It was a severe fracture on top of an earlier one. This meant that she missed Christmas at home that year. It was a muted observation for me and David, made bleak when it became obvious that, this time, there would be no return from rehabilitation but a slow, downward spiral.
She died on Candlemas morning, Feb 2, 2011. It was undoubtedly a coincidence that she passed during a howling blizzard which blanketed the area with heavy snow that day. But it seemed appropriate. I honestly cannot recall whether the Christmas tree came down before then or was awaiting her return. But the season was emphatically over.
Since then, each year the tree has lingered long past the 12 Days. I could excuse the delay for the historic or personal reasons cited, but as is often the case, it’s something simpler, mundane and unflattering. It’s hard work and I am no longer able to handle it alone.
It’s a job. Branches are removed, bundled and labeled row by row, then packed into sizable containers. During that process, the myriad lights are checked and coiled onto spools and stowed. The trunk and stand are disassembled and placed with the branches. Later on, two Burly Boys will cart all of it down to the basement for storage.
It has become a bit easier over the past few years as I have stopped decorating the tree with the dozens of ornaments that have accumulated over time.
Over the intervening years, friends have stepped in to assist and, as aging took its steady toll, gradually began doing most of the work. The one most familiar with the job has been out of town this month and will only return this week. The tree comes down after Candlemas.
I am quick to admit that the tree stays up too long, dominating the living room long past its due date. I can claim that I am honoring history or memory with the delay, and there is some truth in that. Debility and lack of ambition bear most of the blame, but there is also a reluctance to let go of the memories bound up in its scattered lights. The noise, fun, family and friends that made up Christmas have slowly slipped away. I can, at least, hang onto the tree for a bit longer.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.