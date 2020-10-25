Column: Hard decisions going into winter

Fall is getting serious: cooler temps, steady wind, and some rain mixed with flakes of snow. And so we begin a slow drift into the dark days of winter. Moving indoors out of the cold while the coronavirus spreads can be tricky. We lost our chance to shut it down in March; now we’re stuck in an off-and-on pattern hard to predict, with much of the population no longer willing to do what it takes to keep us safe.
On the cusp of winter, we have some hard decisions to make. How will we handle the sequence of holidays ahead? It starts with Halloween, goes through Thanksgiving, the December trifecta of Channukah, Kwanzaa, and Christmas, into New Year’s Day. For some traditionalists, celebrations can extend through Twelfth Night into Candlemas.
Will kids be making the rounds on Halloween? I doubt it. But, if they do, how do we manage the hand-outs? Can there be a convivial Thanksgiving dinner while masked, socially-distanced, and pausing to wash hands frequently? Holiday gifts can be ordered online, but it’s not as satisfying as making personal choices in local stores. The secular and religious gatherings of the season are best experienced within breathing distance of each other, but not at all practical just now.
Adding to our uncertainty are the next nine days of vicious campaigning which reaches a crescendo, if not a resolution, on Nov. 3 The president intends to cling to power by any means at hand. It’s easier to predict the weather than the result of that political storm. In the interval, don’t count on any help from Washington. The Senate is too busy stacking the Supreme Court to be of assistance.
The best thing about time is that it passes. In one way or another, we will be on the other side of it all. The hope is that we make it with some degree of safety and stability. But getting there will be a slog.
A surprising aspect of this campaign is how Democrats and Republicans have learned to copy the others’ tactics. The Democrats’ specialty of registering new voters has been adopted and taken to a new level by the G.O.P. Koch-funded organizations have sent teams door-to-door to find and register likely prospects. The Mercer family funded and tested this process in winning England’s Brexit vote. It is now being used here in swing states.
In turn, while the G.O.P. developed and mastered the art of negative TV (Remember the Swift Boat and Revolving Jail Door ads?), the Democrats are using the same technique this year with genuine ferocity.
There was a time when radio and TV stations refuse to carry such ads. When I started in the business, Local stations had strict standards about what was permitted in political advertising. If you made a claim, the station asked for proof. If you slandered your opponent, they rewrote the copy.
All that changed in 1959 when the Supreme Court validated FCC rules on unlimited political speech. In that year, A. C. Townley, running for the U.S. Senate in North Dakota, accused a state division of the Farmers Educational and Cooperative Union of America of conspiring to establish a communist farmers union. The organization sued Townley and radio /TV station WDAY for libel. The Farmers Union lost.
Justice Hugo Black delivered the opinion, holding that a broadcasting station “shall have no power of censorship" over political material being broadcast.
I dimly remember another case down south in which a candidate accused his opponent of being deeply enamored of African Americans, although the language he used was simpler and, according to the station which refused to carry it, racially offensive. Again, the courts decided otherwise and standards continued their downward slide. The resultant mud-slinging is such that you wonder how you could vote for either competitor.
As the ads multiply beyond endurance, the president is making a furious last-ditch effort to whip up his base in multiple rallies - or, more accurately – COVID-19 superspreader events. It’s a toxic mix of reckless accusation and irresponsible seeding of a rapid increase in needless illness and death.
The strength of a democracy is also its weakness: it depends on all citizens cooperating in addressing our problems. Failing that, we will continue to spiral into autocratic rule. Even at this late date, we could slow the pandemic to full stop if everyone followed the simple mask and distancing rules. In the same manner, we can have a government all can accept if it is the result of a universal vote that is accurately counted.
It all sounds so simple. Why is it so hard?
Some things may be sorted out by January’s end. Others will take more time and concerted effort. Interesting days are ahead. We must weather them together. Stay warm, dry and safe. Be positive. And vote.
