Column: Hard decisions going into winter

Fall is getting serious: cooler temps, steady wind, and some rain mixed with flakes of snow. And so we begin a slow drift into the dark days of winter. Moving indoors out of the cold while the coronavirus spreads can be tricky. We lost our chance to shut it down in March; now we’re stuck in an off-and-on pattern hard to predict, with much of the population no longer willing to do what it takes to keep us safe.

On the cusp of winter, we have some hard decisions to make. How will we handle the sequence of holidays ahead? It starts with Halloween, goes through Thanksgiving, the December trifecta of Channukah, Kwanzaa, and Christmas, into New Year’s Day. For some traditionalists, celebrations can extend through Twelfth Night into Candlemas.

Will kids be making the rounds on Halloween? I doubt it. But, if they do, how do we manage the hand-outs? Can there be a convivial Thanksgiving dinner while masked, socially-distanced, and pausing to wash hands frequently? Holiday gifts can be ordered online, but it’s not as satisfying as making personal choices in local stores. The secular and religious gatherings of the season are best experienced within breathing distance of each other, but not at all practical just now.