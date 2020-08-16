Column: Harris isn't a moderate

They have every reason to believe that will happen, because Biden has already given in to their demands. For more than 40 years, Biden supported the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal funding for abortions, even writing a constituent to say, "Those of us who are opposed to abortion should not be compelled to pay for them." When he reiterated his support for the Hyde Amendment last year during the presidential primaries, he was chastised by none other than Harris, who declared, "No woman's access to reproductive health care should be based on how much money she has. We must repeal the Hyde Amendment." Biden quickly surrendered to Harris and the party's pro-abortion radicals.

If Biden will capitulate to his party's left wing on a fundamental moral question like abortion, what makes anyone think he won't do the same when it comes to Medicare-for-all or the Green New Deal? Most candidates tack to the center after securing their party's nomination, but Biden has already gone to the left, forging a "unity platform" with Sanders. The platform was a wink and a nod to democratic socialists - embracing a number of their demands and promising to "study" others once Biden is in the White House.

The left got the message: Once the election is over, Biden will move even further in their direction. Besides, progressives in Congress believe that they will be setting the agenda anyway, and Biden's job will be to autopen whatever they pass and put on his desk. What is he going to do, stand with Republicans and veto their legislation? Progressives are more than comfortable spreading the myth of moderation, while they hide inside the belly of the Democratic ticket waiting for voters to open the White House gates.

