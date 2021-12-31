Column: Having hope in the future

When I knocked on the door, a voice worn hoarse by the sands of time told us, "Come in!"

My great aunt was sitting on a couch in a small living room cluttered with a lifetime of memorabilia.

Because of her diminished eyesight, she asked that we stand in the sunlight coming through the window so that she could better see us. As a means of introduction, I recited the relevant portion of our family tree.

When she realized who we were, a warm smile spread across the hills and valleys of her creased face and she said, "Now you tell your folks that this old thing is just fine!"

She was one tough lady!

Her son, who was supposedly looking after her, was nowhere to be seen. With a sadness that only a mother can know, she said of him, "He is a good boy, but I wish he wouldn’t drink so much."

I was deeply troubled that anyone would have to live in such pitiful circumstances. There did not seem to be much hope there. But there was.