Column: Having hope in the future

It is very easy to be gloomy this time of year. As the bright lights of Christmas are turned off and put away, the dark days of winter are upon us.
As we look ahead to a new year, hope is in danger of being overshadowed by a pandemic that is far from over, dysfunction in Washington and in many state legislatures, climate change that adversely affects weather patterns and fuels wildfires, and much more.
When we think about the future, it is easy to allow pessimism to dominate our lives.
Yet, even in the midst of difficult times, hope is possible.
When I think about hope in difficult times, I often think about a great aunt my wife and I visited a number of years ago. The last surviving member of my paternal grandfather’s generation of our family, she was in her 90s at the time.
To get to her place, we left the highway in a desolate part of North Dakota near the Canadian border and drove along a graveled township road. After a couple of turns on section lines, we came to a dirt driveway that took us up a small hill to the shack in which my great aunt was living. From this small hill, it was possible to see almost to eternity, looking in any direction.
The barn was falling apart, board by board. The tall grass around the buildings swayed in gentle waves as the wind blew across the prairie. On the decaying steps leading to the sagging porch, bright yellow marigolds in faded red Folgers coffee cans bravely proclaimed cheer in an otherwise desolate landscape.
When I knocked on the door, a voice worn hoarse by the sands of time told us, "Come in!"
My great aunt was sitting on a couch in a small living room cluttered with a lifetime of memorabilia.
Because of her diminished eyesight, she asked that we stand in the sunlight coming through the window so that she could better see us. As a means of introduction, I recited the relevant portion of our family tree.
When she realized who we were, a warm smile spread across the hills and valleys of her creased face and she said, "Now you tell your folks that this old thing is just fine!"
She was one tough lady!
Her son, who was supposedly looking after her, was nowhere to be seen. With a sadness that only a mother can know, she said of him, "He is a good boy, but I wish he wouldn’t drink so much."
I was deeply troubled that anyone would have to live in such pitiful circumstances. There did not seem to be much hope there. But there was.
Hope is being able to make the best of circumstances that are not to our liking. Hope in its most basic form is resilience. It is bravery and courage. It is the quiet confidence that we can handle things, come what may. Hope is the solid ground between the abyss of despair, on one hand, and the misty haze of wishful thinking, on the other hand. It is bright yellow marigolds in faded red Folgers coffee cans.
The year that lies ahead of us will not be what we would ideally like it to be. All sorts of things that can go wrong will go wrong. Bitter partisanship in Washington will hamstring our government. Climate change will contribute to deadly storms that lay waste to communities and floods that will destroy crops in some parts of the country, while crops in other parts of the country will wither and die in parched soil that lacks the moisture necessary to sustain plant life. Skies will be filled with smoke from wildfires that have become the new normal.
Yet amidst all of this, the year that lies ahead of us can also be a year of hope if we embrace it with courage and resilience. Hope is not to be found in Washington, Springfield or Des Moines. Not in what others may or may not do. Rather, hope is to be found in each of us, for the future is what we make of it,
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.