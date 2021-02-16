Column: Heal the rift; participate

It is troubling and sad that the Republican state legislators have chosen to increase the divide between "us" and "them" rather than choosing to at least provide information to the people who care enough to attend the legislative forums. There are six state House districts (89, 90, 92, 93, 94 and 97) and four state Senate districts (45, 46, 47 and 49) in Scott County. The voters, regardless of how they voted, deserve a forum where they can be heard. We are all Iowans. The community is well served when there are events like these forums where people can hear the pros and cons of public policy.

In turbulent times, in times when lack of information and misinformation contributes to a greater divide, during these times is when our elected officials should provide information about the policies and laws being debated in Des Moines. To quote John Adams, the second president of the United States: ​"There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader, and concerting measures in opposition to each other. This, in my humble apprehension, is to be dreaded as the greatest political evil under our Constitution."

​We publicly request the state legislators participate in the upcoming legislative forums and help to heal the ever-growing rift between the two major political parties.

This column was written by Maria Bribriesco, public policy chair, Davenport-Bettendorf Branch of the American Association of University Women; Toby Paone, director, Great River UniServ, Iowa State Education Association; Mike Guster, president, Davenport NAACP #4019; and Kay Pence, vice-president, Iowa Alliance for Retired Americans.

