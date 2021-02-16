Column: Heal the rift; participate

On Jan. 23, the Scott County Legislative Forum took place with State Sen. Jim Lykam, and State Reps. Phyllis Thede, Cindy Winckler and Monica Kurth. These state legislators all belong to the Democratic Party; not a single legislator from the Republican Party participated.
What happened? Before we answer, here’s some background information: In 1969, the legislative forums were started by Mary Ross, president of the Davenport-Bettendorf Branch of the American Association of University Women and member of the League of Women Voters. In 1978, the Farm Bureau joined as a sponsor.
The legislative forums have been generally held in the third week of the month while the Legislature is in session. The bi-partisan forums were held on Saturday mornings for 51 years. These bi-partisan legislative forums provide an opportunity for citizens to interact with their representatives and learn about current legislation. This year, the Republican legislators unilaterally decided they would not participate.
In December 2020, the state legislators were invited to the legislative forums scheduled for Jan. 23, Feb. 20, March 27 and April 17. State Rep. Gary Mohr stated that he intended to have his own forum at the Bettendorf Public Library and that he didn’t see his time being well spent attending an event where few to none of his constituents have attended in the past. State Sen. Chris Cournoyer and Rep. Norlin Mommsen scheduled their own forums on the same date and time as the Scott County Legislative Forum. The other Republican state legislators simply ignored the extended invitation.
It is troubling and sad that the Republican state legislators have chosen to increase the divide between "us" and "them" rather than choosing to at least provide information to the people who care enough to attend the legislative forums. There are six state House districts (89, 90, 92, 93, 94 and 97) and four state Senate districts (45, 46, 47 and 49) in Scott County. The voters, regardless of how they voted, deserve a forum where they can be heard. We are all Iowans. The community is well served when there are events like these forums where people can hear the pros and cons of public policy.
In turbulent times, in times when lack of information and misinformation contributes to a greater divide, during these times is when our elected officials should provide information about the policies and laws being debated in Des Moines. To quote John Adams, the second president of the United States: "There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader, and concerting measures in opposition to each other. This, in my humble apprehension, is to be dreaded as the greatest political evil under our Constitution."
We publicly request the state legislators participate in the upcoming legislative forums and help to heal the ever-growing rift between the two major political parties.
This column was written by Maria Bribriesco, public policy chair, Davenport-Bettendorf Branch of the American Association of University Women; Toby Paone, director, Great River UniServ, Iowa State Education Association; Mike Guster, president, Davenport NAACP #4019; and Kay Pence, vice-president, Iowa Alliance for Retired Americans.