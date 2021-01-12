Column: Help teachers drowning in debt

States offer a baffling hodgepodge of partial forgiveness programs, leaving most educators to hold out for Public Service Loan Forgiveness, a federal program designed to encourage students to enter relatively low-paying careers such as teaching. But you have to make 10 years' worth of payments before you can even qualify for tax-free forgiveness.

During the Trump administration, 99% of Public Service Loan Forgiveness applicants have been denied, effectively invalidating the program and sparking a congressional investigation. Biden is likely to restore the program, but that won't be comprehensive enough to meaningfully relieve the debt burden teachers carry.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has made a difficult career nearly impossible. Teacher workloads have doubled and burnout is on the rise. Nearly 30% of educators are considering retiring early or leaving the profession, which could lead to a dramatic teacher shortage that could threaten Biden's vow to reopen most schools within his first 100 days in office.

When students do return to classrooms, educators will face an enormous national challenge — helping students recover from a year or more of pandemic trauma and lost learning. To address this, we will need more than bodies in buildings. We'll need more highly trained teachers.