Column: Helping kids get through the horror of Halloween

When I walked into the seasonal aisle of the grocery store, my nostrils were assaulted by sugar.

The copious amount of candy could be smelled through the bright orange, purple, and yellow plastic of the neighborhood sized bags of sweets lining the shelves in preparation for trick-or-treaters. Gone are the days of finding homemade popcorn balls or apples freshly picked from a neighbor’s tree in one’s bag of goodies. My mother used to make popcorn balls for my Halloween parties at school. I remember sitting at the Formica covered kitchen table, shaping the spheres with buttered hands and hoping the hot sticky syrup would be the perfect consistency once it cooled. My mom was good at getting it to the correct boiling stage. She would dribble a few drops of hot syrup into a bowl of ice water to check the degree of stickiness. It needed to hold the popcorn together without being a chewy mess that could grab hold of any silver fillings your teeth had and yank them straight out of your mouth. If the syrup was overcooked the ball would be so hard your teeth couldn’t bite into it at all and it would crack to pieces if you threw it on the sidewalk. Her method of testing the degree of doneness worked perfectly and it was a delicious, gooey, chewy, crunchy treat to bite into one of her popcorn balls.

Did you have favorite treats you were thrilled to find in your trick or treat bag when you got home and dumped everything onto the floor? Some Wall Street worthy trading would happen at our house as we four kids sifted through our loot before debating how many packs of Sugar Babies were equal to a PayDay. We’d toss some peanut butter taffy that was wrapped in orange and black wax paper to our dad and make sure that mom got a Snickers or Mounds bar. I was once envious of my brother who extracted from his sweets an orange wax creation that played music, similar to a harmonica! When I think about how much enjoyment was derived from these miniature treats I feel the need to apologize to the neighborhood children from when I was a new mom and thought little boxes of raisins were a great idea to hand out. My toddler liked them, but I don’t remember tiny Chewbaccas at the door squealing with delight over the Sun-maid boxes being dropped into their loot bags.

Halloween can be a huge challenge for some families. If you have children who thrive on routine, or who have special dietary needs, or have both of those issues, Halloween can be a true nightmare. There are strategies families can try to help them get through the horror of this holiday and then the next year they can try a different strategy hoping something will work better. If you know a family who will struggle through this holiday see if there is anything you can do to create some calm for their night. Can you help create a costume their child will not only tolerate, but enjoy? Can you decrease the loud music or flashing lights when you see them heading to your house? Most importantly, can you recognize that they have needs different from what you know or understand? Ours was one of these families, my daughter had extreme dietary restrictions and family members were very creative in treating her. One of our most memorable trick or treating experiences was the year she was given a fresh pineapple from an aunt and uncle who had recently traveled to Hawaii.

Having one’s needs acknowledged is the sweetest treat.