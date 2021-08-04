Column: Helping with health care costs

The coronavirus pandemic highlighted the importance of having access to affordable health coverage. Yet nearly 29 million Americans did not have insurance prior to the pandemic, and that number has increased significantly in the past year, as millions more lost their jobs and employer-based care, or left the workforce to care for their families.

Finding affordable health insurance is particularly challenging for adults ages 50-64 who often face higher premiums that make the costs unaffordable for many. Adults in this age range who purchase coverage on their own pay up to three times more than other age groups.

Two new policy changes could help those millions of uninsured Americans get health coverage at a price they can afford.

The federal government has opened a special enrollment period now through August 15, when anyone without insurance can purchase it through www.healthcare.gov. Perhaps even more importantly, a recent provision of the American Rescue Plan Act will give extra financial assistance for the next two years to people purchasing insurance on the ACA Marketplace.