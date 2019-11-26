Column: Hey, fellow boomers, let's remember our values

As a child of the 1950s and '60s, I fall squarely in the middle of the baby-boom generation which, because of its considerable size, has during our lives profoundly shaped the world we live in; and which is now well advanced into the ranks of the retired and senior citizens of our country. Though not myself yet retired, many of my friends and family have arrived at this station in life and the altered worldview it can bring. This may arise from growing concerns about health care and its affordability, particularly when faced with living on fixed incomes in a time of economic uncertainty. And these circumstances can produce some interesting, if not entirely surprising, results.

For baby boomers grew up under the influence of Dwight Eisenhower’s civic-mindedness; JFK’s challenge to "Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country"; and Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of a nation that judged us "Not by the color of our skin, but by the content of our character". These influences shaped boomers, who marched for civil rights, enrolled in the Peace Corps, and supported America’s leadership in the world — if not necessarily the war in Vietnam. In our youth, we largely preached and practiced tolerance, inclusiveness, and equal opportunity for all; as well as our nation’s duty to deal responsibly with our global environment.