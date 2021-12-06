Column: Holidays in the Quad-Cities

While walking from my car to the door of the fitness center, I reveled in the warm sunshine of an early December day. I noticed several new blooms opening up on dried out chrysanthemum plants in the garden. The cheery yellow, deep burgundy, and sweet lavender were bright spots in the brown, crusty landscape which could easily have been covered with snow or ice by this time of year. I felt a kinship to those plants hanging on to the warmth as long as they could. I am having a hard time realizing it is no longer summer, even though in less than a fortnight actual winter will begin. Fall flew by before I had a chance to even turn around.
I don’t transition easily. I still have some plants that need to be put in pots to bring inside for the winter. A couple of months ago, feeling delinquent, I could have told you that I still had Christmas decorations to put away, as my nativity scene and winter village remained where they had been placed last winter. Dusting around them today, I simply feel more prepared for Christmas than ever before. I just hadn’t found a day when boxing up those items was a priority. Instead I had books to read, friends to visit, game nights, swimming days and outdoor concerts to attend. There is always so much to do. Especially in the Quad Cities.
With the holidays upon us, a Quad Citian could do something different every day and not have enough days to fit all the events into their schedule. We had the amazing parade kicking off the Festival of Trees to usher in the holiday season. The Lighting of the Commons awed young and old alike. One can tour an elegantly decorated, historic mansion, or go on a Christmas walk in a downtown decked out for the season.
I stopped to admire the white lights over Fifth Avenue in Moline. They are strung with pine boughs and created a sparkling canopy as far as I could see. There are theatrical performances to attend and festooned gardens to stroll through.
I once knew a woman who had lived all over the world but landed in the Quad Cities when her husband was stationed at the Rock Island Arsenal. She told me it was her favorite location to live. We don’t have majestic mountains or sparkling seas like some of the places she had lived, but we have a true community. She and her family felt welcome and included upon arrival.
I think helping others is a vital part of the community of the Quad Cities. Mr. Thanksgiving has been filling hungry bellies for years, as have the local food banks. Angel trees, Shop with a Cop, Share Joys, and many organizations provide clothing to keep children warm throughout the winter.
Several years ago members of our community made an event to provide hope and comfort for local bereaved parents. I will be attending the Annual Angel of Hope Candle Lighting Service at 7 p.m. in Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Monday, Dec. 6. It is a comfort to start the month of December by honoring and remembering our children. If you know a bereaved parent, encourage them to attend; or better yet, offer to go with them.
All emotion is heightened during the holidays. Nostalgia is abundant. Joy feels more exuberant. Despair, grief, loneliness and sadness feel overwhelming. Recognize what you and others around you need. Maybe you need the hustle and bustle or simply a peaceful star-lit night.
I acknowledge it is time to bring my plants inside and avail myself of the numerous opportunities to experience what the Quad Cities has to offer to bring peace and cheer to the holidays.
Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.