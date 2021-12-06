Column: Holidays in the Quad-Cities

While walking from my car to the door of the fitness center, I reveled in the warm sunshine of an early December day. I noticed several new blooms opening up on dried out chrysanthemum plants in the garden. The cheery yellow, deep burgundy, and sweet lavender were bright spots in the brown, crusty landscape which could easily have been covered with snow or ice by this time of year. I felt a kinship to those plants hanging on to the warmth as long as they could. I am having a hard time realizing it is no longer summer, even though in less than a fortnight actual winter will begin. Fall flew by before I had a chance to even turn around.

I don’t transition easily. I still have some plants that need to be put in pots to bring inside for the winter. A couple of months ago, feeling delinquent, I could have told you that I still had Christmas decorations to put away, as my nativity scene and winter village remained where they had been placed last winter. Dusting around them today, I simply feel more prepared for Christmas than ever before. I just hadn’t found a day when boxing up those items was a priority. Instead I had books to read, friends to visit, game nights, swimming days and outdoor concerts to attend. There is always so much to do. Especially in the Quad Cities.