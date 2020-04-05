Column: Holy Week in the time of COVID-19

That’s where we are, in this disconcerting time of the coronavirus pandemic. For a nation so confident and self-assured, it is not only humbling, but more than a little scary. Not only do we not know for sure how to cope with this sub-microscopic menace, but we seem unable to organize a coordinated effort to use what knowledge and technology we have to fight it.

The quarantine is the oldest method humanity has used to protect itself from such an outbreak. From the Black Death of medieval times to the 1918-1919 Spanish Flu. Through more recent frights (polio, AIDS, Ebola, SARS, and MERS), self-isolation is the one sure method we turn to when nothing else seems to work.

Canceling religious services would appear to be a prioritization of reason over faith, the secular over the sacred. It is a natural instinct to pray for divine intervention when faced with an overwhelming disaster. And praying together builds solidarity and affords some comfort. But, lacking a vaccine or any proven medicine leaves us with no other choice. Many denominations are streaming services, including many Catholic churches in this area. In Italy, the church has dithered about how to react, but it seems to be taking a similar approach.