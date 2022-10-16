Column: Homecoming includes journey - including via ship in grip of hurricane

Last weekend I attended the 55th year reunion of my graduating class at the college in Minnesota from which I graduated. It was held in conjunction with the college’s homecoming activities.

There were only 31 of us from our class who were there. The others had either passed on or found traveling to Minnesota more than they could handle. Time takes its toll.

But for the 31 of us who were there, it was a wonderful experience. It was a time to reminisce and talk about experiences that we shared. It was good to be there.

This weekend has been homecoming at Augustana College, where I am in my 49th year as a member of the faculty. I greatly enjoy seeing former students who return to their alma mater to share in homecoming festivities. Some of my former students are now parents of students in classes I am teaching. That makes it extra special.

Homecoming, of course, involves far more than returning to a school that one once attended. It occurs in many different shapes and forms.

A few weeks down the road, we will be celebrating Thanksgiving break. Many students will be returning home for Thanksgiving. That will be a very special time for them and their families.

Because my family lived a thousand miles away from the college I attended, I was not able to go home for Thanksgiving. However, I was able to go home for Christmas break. After a long train ride that lasted nearly a full day, I would at long last arrive at the train station in Whitefish, Montana, where my parents were waiting for me.

It was a 40-mile drive to get from the train station to the farm on which I grew up. When I could see Three Eagles (a series of three adjacent mountain peaks) I knew I was almost home. When I finally arrived home, my parents and I would sit around the kitchen table (the most used place in farmhouses), enjoying a bowl of maple nut ice cream and talking until the early hours of the morning. It was good to be home.

Those in the military know what it is like to return from a deployment once the mission has been completed. In the Navy (the branch of the service in which I served), once the ship starts heading for home, those aboard the ship think nonstop about getting back home and little else.

The return trip for one mission I was on was particularly memorable. It was a three-month mission which involved crossing the Atlantic and conducting operations north of the Arctic Circle during the time of the year when there is 24 hours of daylight each day.

Three months was a long time to be gone, but the day finally came when our mission was completed, and the captain of the ship received orders to begin the 10-day transit back to our home port.

Unfortunately, it ended up taking more than 10 days to cross the Atlantic. Hurricane Ginger decided to make life difficult for us.

When riding out a hurricane, you want to be as far as possible away from anything that might make crunching noises by coming in contact with the hull. We hurriedly put in port in Bermuda to top off our fuel tanks. We didn’t tie up at a quay. Instead, a fuel barge pulled up alongside us and as quickly as possible topped off our fuel tanks. We then headed out to the open sea again.

When riding out a hurricane, you forget about where you were planning to go and instead take a course that is 45 degrees into the waves. That reduces the risk of capsizing. Even then we were taking green water over the bow and rolling in excess of 45 degrees. Fortunately, we didn’t capsize. The full fuel tanks provided enough ballast to bring the ship upright again on its way to heeling over on the other side.

After three days of our heading in the general direction of Africa, Hurricane Ginger released us from her grasp, and we were able to get back on course. Seeing land as we approached our home port was one of the most wonderful experiences I have ever had.

Whether going to a class reunion at a school one attended or returning from a journey halfway around the world, coming home is always very special, even if it is only for a visit.