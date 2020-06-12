Column: Honoring insurance contracts

I’m writing in response to Quad-Cities River Bandits owner Dave Heller’s June 2nd column. I understand the urgent desire of businesses to find financial resources in the face of the pandemic. This has affected nearly everyone. However, I was surprised with Heller’s comments considering the business he’s in. He is undoubtedly familiar with contracts and how they work. If the Houston Astros were to attempt to charge the River Bandits additional fees this summer to recoup their losses due to COVID-19, I have to believe he would be looking at his own contract with that ball club to prevent it from happening.
I’m an independent insurance agent, and I’m here to deliver an unpopular truth about insurance. Insurance policies aren’t open-ended promises to pay when bad things happen. Insurance policies are contracts. They spell out in detail what circumstances are covered and what are not, and those provisions don’t shift after an event occurs based on human desire.
In business insurance, the loss of business income coverage he refers to is attached to the property policy and only responds when there has been physical loss to property by covered causes. A flood is not a covered cause of loss on a standard property insurance policy, for example. Floods only affect certain properties, and that coverage typically must be purchased separately, usually from the National Flood Insurance Plan. Similarly, no property policy was written to cover a business interruption due to pandemic disease. While plaintiff’s lawyers across the country will argue otherwise, COVID-19 does not cause physical damage to property, and not one dime of premium has been collected by insurers to share the risk of such an event among their policyholders.
While I am an agent for the insurers I represent, I am hired by businesses and non-profit organizations and I consistently push insurers to pay claims that I believe they owe. This situation is not one of those times.
Businesses need their insurance companies to pay the claims they’re supposed to. I want my clients to have coverage for work-related medical expenses and lost wages due to COVID-19 under worker’s compensation policies. My clients may also need coverage under their property policies for damage to buildings and theft of goods from vandalism and looting. Insurers are doing that today, but they can’t do what they’ve promised to do if they are forced into crisis or insolvency by the kind of government intervention Mr. Heller supports.
We will see where the winds of COVID-19 takes us on this issue, and I have asked my clients to provide me with information on the losses they’ve sustained in case the insurance industry is forced to respond. In the meantime, the federal government is filling its role as the legitimate insurer of last resort. The federal government knows it must manage this issue, which is why you’ve seen bipartisan support come quickly in the form of various relief programs with more to come.
I wish Mr. Heller and the River Bandits well, but I also hope he redirects his efforts to find financial relief.
Matt Wilson is an account executive for Molyneaux Insurance, who works with business and non-profit clients. He has been in the insurance business for 33 years.
