Column: Honoring insurance contracts

I’m writing in response to Quad-Cities River Bandits owner Dave Heller’s June 2nd column. I understand the urgent desire of businesses to find financial resources in the face of the pandemic. This has affected nearly everyone. However, I was surprised with Heller’s comments considering the business he’s in. He is undoubtedly familiar with contracts and how they work. If the Houston Astros were to attempt to charge the River Bandits additional fees this summer to recoup their losses due to COVID-19, I have to believe he would be looking at his own contract with that ball club to prevent it from happening.

I’m an independent insurance agent, and I’m here to deliver an unpopular truth about insurance. Insurance policies aren’t open-ended promises to pay when bad things happen. Insurance policies are contracts. They spell out in detail what circumstances are covered and what are not, and those provisions don’t shift after an event occurs based on human desire.