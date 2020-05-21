Column: Hope over experience

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In her remarks last week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds demonstrated the misguided and circular reasoning that has helped protract the COVID-19 epidemic and exacerbate the adverse economic consequences. For instance, the governor expressed her confidence that Iowans will not behave in a way that fuels the further spread of the coronavirus.

If she is so confident, then why did she choose to restrict behavior in the first place? And what message will Iowans take away from the lifting of those restrictions now? I fear many will assume it is now safe to resume the exact same behaviors. The governor’s reasoning calls to mind Oscar Wilde’s comment about "the triumph of hope over experience."

What is even more troubling is the governor’s assertion that Iowa hospitals have the capacity to treat any new spike in COVID-19 cases. The governor’s actions reflect, once again, her lack of understanding of our state’s health care infrastructure. Consider this: It is estimated that five Scott County residents died of COVID-19 during the first four months of this year. That number represents about .003% of the population. Yet, when you compare the total number of Scott County resident deaths in the first four months of 2020 with the total number occurring during the same period last year, you find an extraordinary increase of nearly of 20%, year-to-year. How is that possible?