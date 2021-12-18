Column: How about less cheerleading at budget hearings?

This is not to say that any business, industry or advocacy leaders should not be fans of Reynolds. That’s an individual evaluation everyone is free to make. And if recent polling from the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll is any indication, a majority of Iowans — a slim majority, but a majority nonetheless — approve of the work Reynolds has done as governor.

And to be fair, the hearing was not totally void of policy talk. There were repeated calls for the state to lower various taxes — a particularly helpful refrain, given persistent pledges from Reynolds and legislative leaders over the past few months that they will do just that. And a few speakers did note the need to invest in government programs designed to address the worker shortage, expand access to affordable child care and housing, and make Iowa a more attractive place to live.

But the kind of adoration on display at this week’s hearing is better served for private meetings — or a campaign rally.

This was a public budget hearing — or at least, it was supposed to be. A public budget hearing should be an opportunity for, you know, elected officials to hear from the public about the state budget. It’s right in the title, folks.