Column: How fake news could affect U.S.-Iran war

To use the game-theoretic language of deterrence: Threats to retaliate in a painful way are now less credible because lying about retaliation is now an alternative.

Note that the U.S. does not have a comparable ability to invoke fake-news casualties. If the U.S. government announced that it had killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani when in fact it had not, its report would be easily refuted by the media and also by his public appearance. Furthermore, the American public was hardly clamoring for that particular act of revenge, even though Soleimani had engineered attacks against Americans. Most Americans didn't even know who he was.

In sum, the first-order effects of this development favor peace. But there are significant additional dangers if this hypothetical is followed for another step.

The possibility of fake news means that when more powerful countries wish to take action, they need to do something quite vivid and dramatic. There is no doubt - in either the U.S. or Iran — that America did in fact kill Soleimani. There was a huge public funeral for him in Iran, validating that reality.