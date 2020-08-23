Column: How I got to know Joe

We were looking for a speaker.
It had been a contentious week or two in the Illinois Senate, after which downstate Democratic senators decided to hold a Springfield fund-raiser, excluding our colleagues from Chicago. It was not so much a break in party ranks as a demonstration that we felt free to make our own decisions.
Alarmed by this show of independence, the Chicago contingent asked to join us, so as not to make a public show of our disputes. We agreed but proceeded to plan the dinner ourselves. That’s when someone asked who the guest speaker would be.
I realized that, being relatively new to politics, I had no real party connections and could not come up with a name. At that point, a friend, the Illinois Education Association representative, said that he had been in Washington recently and had heard a new, little-known senator give a very effective and funny talk.
“Let’s get him,” I said. And that’s how I came to know Joe Biden.
Our Chicago friends were alarmed. It seemed risky to bring an unknown to what promised to be a big event; so they invited Dale Bumpers, the popular governor of Arkansas who had just been elected to the Senate, to be a second speaker.
The dinner was a success and Joe Biden made an enormous hit. Word got back to Mayor Daley that the Democrats had a new star, so Biden was quickly invited to entertain the faithful in Chicago.
Because the original invitation went to him over my name, Joe credited me with opening up Illinois for him and we got to be friends. When I went to D.C. for a meeting two years later, he hailed me from across the street and invited me up for a strategy session with members of his staff.
It was flattering and I went with him, but declined to join the discussion. I had a handle on Illinois politics, but Congress was out of my league. I admired his command of the subject under discussion and thought he had great promise for national office.
When I ran for re-election in 1980, he volunteered to come campaign for me on his own dime. Again, he was an amusing and effective speaker, although he did go on a bit long, a tendency that shows up now and then.
It was not Joe’s fault that I lost that year. I tried to coast through the campaign, spending my time getting WVIK up and running. While i had won the two previous contests by over 20,000 votes, I lost in 1980 by less that 1,500. Lane Evans said I taught him a lesson: never quit campaigning.
When Biden made his two previous runs for the presidency, I supported him to no avail. Now that he has a solid shot at the Oval Office, I could not be happier at the prospect of having him as president.
He is exactly the kind of leader we could use just now: solid, knowledgeable, experienced. He knows how to make Washington work for the many, rather than the few. He has been in close contact with world leaders around the globe. He may be the only national figure able to heal the bitter partisanship that has crippled Congress since Newt Gingrich’s days.
He will take a lot of criticism for slips in speaking. Most people don’t know that he had a long and painful problem overcoming a severe stutter. Traces of that remain when he speaks too fast and has to pause or break off a sentence to start anew.
The best thing about him is that he not forgotten his roots in the working class. Those are among the people who voted for Trump out of frustration at government’s cosy relationship with the wealthy. Unfortunately, they wound up with a man who serves only himself and the rich and powerful he envies and courts.
Over the nearly four years of his tenure, Trump has trashed every institution of government which serves our citizens; the post office is just the latest victim in his reckless drive to save himself and put government in thrall to the barons of finance and corporate America.
It’s been some forty years since I last spoke with Joe Biden, and I‘m sure our past acquaintance has faded from memory, but I have spent enough time with him to know and trust him. I am certain he will bring a New Deal urgency with him to repair our badly damaged republic.
