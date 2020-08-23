Column: How I got to know Joe

Because the original invitation went to him over my name, Joe credited me with opening up Illinois for him and we got to be friends. When I went to D.C. for a meeting two years later, he hailed me from across the street and invited me up for a strategy session with members of his staff.

It was flattering and I went with him, but declined to join the discussion. I had a handle on Illinois politics, but Congress was out of my league. I admired his command of the subject under discussion and thought he had great promise for national office.

When I ran for re-election in 1980, he volunteered to come campaign for me on his own dime. Again, he was an amusing and effective speaker, although he did go on a bit long, a tendency that shows up now and then.

It was not Joe’s fault that I lost that year. I tried to coast through the campaign, spending my time getting WVIK up and running. While i had won the two previous contests by over 20,000 votes, I lost in 1980 by less that 1,500. Lane Evans said I taught him a lesson: never quit campaigning.

When Biden made his two previous runs for the presidency, I supported him to no avail. Now that he has a solid shot at the Oval Office, I could not be happier at the prospect of having him as president.