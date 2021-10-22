Column: How long should we punish?

Although we are more than a quarter century removed from his legal transgressions, he’s barred from consideration for many government jobs. And he’s turned away from even menial positions in restaurants.

He remembers his experience with an area hotel:

"They let me work for about two weeks. Then they called me down to HR and said 'Mr. Joiner, oh, we love everything you're doing. You're a great cook, man. You're very dependable, but there is a problem. You have a felony conviction.' I said, 'Yeah, I put that on the application and we talked about it during the interview.' And then they said, 'You have, Mr. Joiner. But you just slipped through the cracks. Our policy doesn't allow us to hire ex-offenders.' So, they terminated me immediately."

Again, bureaucracies don’t forgive, they enforce.

As Joiner told me this sad tale, I couldn’t help but wonder, "Is society hurting itself when it fails to forgive men like Vujovich and Joiner? Could it be we all are drinking the proverbial cup of poison thinking it will hurt someone other than ourselves?"

When I see "help wanted" signs across the community, I can’t help but wonder how many jobs remain unfilled because they won’t consider someone who has a mistake in their past?

Don’t get me wrong; people should be held accountable for their offenses. But once they have paid their debt to society, should we keep on punishing?

