Column:How politics turned trashy

Politics has become a poisonous business. As we approach the primaries, the attack ads are ramping up and even those that promote a candidate’s abilities are mostly appeals to specific fears and general anger.

Issues are seldom discussed for the simple reason that the most important ones are too complicated for brief explanations. There is little room for subtlety on the campaign trail.

Almost 50 years ago, I participated in a seminar for men who were campaigning for office (no women were running). My advice was to go door-to-door as much as possible so voters get to know you. That’s because most votes are cast on feeling rather than reason.

I advised them that if voters have a more positive feeling about you than your opponent, you will win. That’s why personal contact is so important. But those were comparatively innocent times, when good manners still counted, even between competitors.

In these hectic, fractured days, personal contact takes too much time; it’s simpler and most effective to use broadcast media and the internet; not to promote yourself, but to slander the person you are running against. It’s expensive, but it works.

It doesn’t sound credible today, but I remember when broadcasters would not run ads making claims or accusations that could not be proven. It took a Supreme Court decision in a Southern race to change things — and not for the better.

The case involved a candidate’s attempted use of an epithet which claimed that his opponent was a lover of a racial minority — to put it in currently acceptable terms. The court's decision was that political speech could not be censored. The only redress for such usage was to sue for defamation of character. There wouldn’t be time for the trial until after an election, so why bother?

The barriers of simple decency were down and the rush past them was hard and fast. Millions have been spent since then to research an opponent’s voting record and personal life, to find one or two facts that could be turned into something to prove his or her mendacity or corruption. Today, there is no need for all that background work. Simply tell an outrageous lie over and over again. The public’s disdain for politicians has reached such intensity that the most incredible nonsense is accepted as gospel.

As bad as they are, political ads, past or present, aren’t as destructive as the current state of politics itself. What was formerly differing views about how government should deal with the structure and functions of the country has now become something akin to religious warfare. Theories morphed into convictions, which now have hardened into mutual hatred.

What we have is a sacrifice of political comity in a no-rules fight for power. Power, not as a means to principled governance, but just to use as a bludgeon. To what end? To serve the selfish demands of those who pony up campaign funds. A singe person with deep pockets can purchase a member of Congress or a ranking state official. There are no effective rules against it.

What makes this possible is the public’s loss of faith in government, even as citizens demand that it solve problems over which it has no real control, like the price of gasoline or the vagaries of a rapidly evolving virus. Also to deal with a runaway climate, guns, and inequality without inconveniencing anyone.

It is a discouraging situation and you can read or hear about it in news sources that have not themselves been compromised. The success of the Fox “news” operation has dozens of wannabes ready to push propaganda for profits.

If I have painted a grim picture of politics, It’s what I intended. I deeply believe politics to be a noble calling, but only if its practitioners treat it as such. There are still a number of well-intentioned people in office at every level, and in the much-criticized bureaucracy. But they cannot prevail over entrenched interests unless voters take charge.

Many citizens are calling for revolution, but they mean a true insurrection. Violence is not what we need, but vigilance; an ability to sort through the contenders for office to find those truly willing to think clearly, act on evidence, and compromise to find a middle, workable way to deal with our problems; first of all, to restore government as a servant of the people, not of wealth or power.

These are testing times for our beleaguered nation. We are offered a chance at every election to get it right. It’s not an impossible task. It’s worth the effort.

An addendum.

It is the policy of a well-edited newspaper to correct misstatements of fact, preferably in the same site where they were made. Last week, with a slip of a computer key, I got something wrong.

I wrote that there were 30 million guns circulating in this county. The number should have been 300 million. That’s a 2018 figure, when there were 120 guns for every 100 people. The number is now estimated to be near 400 million.

Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.

