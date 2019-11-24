Column: How to get out Latino vote

The mainstream media has two settings when it comes to Latino voters: "The Sleeping Giant will determine the next president!" and "A confounding mystery endures: Latino voters don't turn out to vote, but why?!"

A primer: There is no such thing as a "Latino community." Latino voters are diverse — from many different countries and cultures. And complex — with different views toward immigration, depending on where they're from (remember that all Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens by birth and Cubans have enjoyed special rules for entering the U.S. and obtaining legal status since the Cold War).

Candidates uttering a few stock phrases in heavily accented Spanish aren't going to cut it. This is especially true when issues that have particular resonance with Hispanic voters — education, health care, gun violence, jobs for our children's future — are left largely unexplored.

Last week, Arnold Garcia and Kyle Longley wrote an essay in The New York Times with the headline "What Democrats Need to Know to Win Latinos." As they put it: "The 2018 midterm elections showed a sharp increase in Latino voter turnout, but the continued failure by Democrats to understand the nuances of the Latino electorate could well result in another forehead-slapping, head-scratching rerun of disappointing turnout in 2020."

Yes!