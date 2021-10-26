Column: How to help families

It’s not exactly Sophie’s Choice, but it’s still painful for Democrats. Their big spending bill includes three programs for children: a subsidy for child care, monthly checks to parents and a paid family leave program. But they need the vote of Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and he says they can have only one of the three. They should go with the checks.

Each idea has its advocates, as a New York Times survey of experts in family policy demonstrated. Deciding among them requires picking which of multiple goals is most important.

The Times quoted a sociologist who argued that paid leave was necessary for “changing gender norms both at work and at home.” Another sociologist backed making child care cheaper for parents because it “would likely pull more women in the workforce.”

Sending checks to parents, as the proposal to expand the tax credit for children would do, does not directly advance those objectives. Families could use the extra money to allow new mothers to take a few months off from paid employment with an eye toward resuming it. Fathers, too, for that matter.

But families with mothers who work for money only part-time, or not at all, would also get the checks. They might even use the money to help finance a reduction in paid work.