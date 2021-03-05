Column: How to look a gift horse in the mouth

The epidemic curve for Scott County demonstrates we fell steeply from our November peak of 160 cases per day per 100,000 population and are around 10-15 in Scott County residents now. Two questions: Why and what can go wrong?
The "why" is my (informed?) speculation. It is not (yet) from vaccination with only 10-15% of the county’s population having started the series. We also know that test volumes are down, and it may be that we are missing cases, but hospital data has moved in parallel with the case numbers, so this should not account for a lot of the decline.
We know that the largest drivers of the community spread of SARS-CoV-2 are late adolescents and young and middle-aged adults from 18-45 or 50 years old. They tend to ignore non-pharmaceutical interventions, or NPIs. They gather maskless in crowded indoor venues and include many "super-spreaders" who infect multiple people, in contrast to two or three infections transmitted by the average person. Could that cohort have had a high enough infection rate over the past year to be relatively immune and no longer spreading? Data on blood donors locally says no. Less than a quarter of donors in that age range have evidence of a previous infection. That may be helpful, but not more than a minority of the explanation.
As the weather warms, outdoor activity, which is much safer than indoor, may moderate the spread of the virus, but this has not been our good luck in recent weeks.
NPIs, masking and distancing, are very effective. My personal observations in the community since the Fall suggest we began to follow the rules seriously when the magnitude of the November spike became clear, the hospitals got crowded and deaths accumulated rapidly.
"What can go wrong" falls into three boxes. You might look at the curve and draw the mistaken conclusion that we are out of the woods and you can return to prepandemic behaviors by stopping adherence to social and physical distancing, masking and other NPIs. This will produce another spike.
The three available vaccines are exceptionally safe and unbelievably effective for preventing serious illness and death. We are not yet sure if they reduce transmission, but early data (mainly Israeli) tell us this is most certainly the case. Recognizing this, CDC has already allowed fully vaccinated people to avoid quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 and is poised to further relax restrictions on fully vaccinated folks. Hesitancy to accept vaccination will delay sustained control of the epidemic.
The wild card that scares me most is the growing menagerie of variant viruses we have been selecting for during uncontrolled community spread. Most of us have heard about the rapid spread of the United Kingdom variant now causing almost one in 10 US infections (and is present in Iowa and Illinois). Worrisome strains from South Africa and Brazil have caused infections here too. They spread about half again more quickly than the original virus. It’s not entirely clear that prior infection with the "wild type" virus (without these mutations) is fully protective against them, whether the new ones cause worse disease or if our vaccines will remain effective. Early studies suggest that our shots will continue to work well against the UK variant, but less so for the South Africa virus. Data for the Brazil strain are not yet available, and that virus causes recurrent illness in people who have already had wild type infection. The behavior of home-grown variants from California and New York is not yet understood.
The ability of vaccination to let us reopen society fully obviously depends on the answers to these questions. Rochelle Walensky, the new CDC director (who is destined to be my favorite of all time) says, "Please hear me clearly … with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained".
Bottom line(s):
• When you can get a shot, get it! All three vaccines protect from bad disease and you will be relieved of a big part of the social isolation that goes with being exposed.
• Mask at all times when you are with people outside your home bubble and ask others to do the same.
• Stay out of indoor places outside your bubble unless the trip is critical, especially when maintaining a distance of six feet is hard.
• Don’t travel if you don’t have to. Sorry kids, that includes spring break.
Keep community transmission low. That eliminates the opportunity for the virus to spread, to kill people, and to spawn new variants.
Dr. Louis M. Katz is medical director at the Scott County Health Department. His opinions are not necessarily those of the department.