Column: How to look a gift horse in the mouth

"What can go wrong" falls into three boxes. You might look at the curve and draw the mistaken conclusion that we are out of the woods and you can return to prepandemic behaviors by stopping adherence to social and physical distancing, masking and other NPIs. This will produce another spike.

The three available vaccines are exceptionally safe and unbelievably effective for preventing serious illness and death. We are not yet sure if they reduce transmission, but early data (mainly Israeli) tell us this is most certainly the case. Recognizing this, CDC has already allowed fully vaccinated people to avoid quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 and is poised to further relax restrictions on fully vaccinated folks. Hesitancy to accept vaccination will delay sustained control of the epidemic.

The wild card that scares me most is the growing menagerie of variant viruses we have been selecting for during uncontrolled community spread. Most of us have heard about the rapid spread of the United Kingdom variant now causing almost one in 10 US infections (and is present in Iowa and Illinois). Worrisome strains from South Africa and Brazil have caused infections here too. They spread about half again more quickly than the original virus. It’s not entirely clear that prior infection with the "wild type" virus (without these mutations) is fully protective against them, whether the new ones cause worse disease or if our vaccines will remain effective. Early studies suggest that our shots will continue to work well against the UK variant, but less so for the South Africa virus. Data for the Brazil strain are not yet available, and that virus causes recurrent illness in people who have already had wild type infection. The behavior of home-grown variants from California and New York is not yet understood.