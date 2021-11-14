Column: How we make life difficult

RURAL AMERICA - A couple of brief stories for you. Last week there were three of us in a store, two being helped by the owner, a nice woman chatting it up with the other customer as I waited. He was an old guy in bib overalls that looked like they hadn’t been washed since the Depression and the two of them talked of Atlanta, Georgia and then he said something that startled me. He used the “N” word.

Such things take me by surprise, bending me toward righteous indignation as, even at an advanced age, I admit to being more than a little naïve. The angry side of me, and Lord knows there is one, wants to grab the speaker by the collar and, well, I don’t know what I’d do at that point. Another part of me wants to speak directly to the person but I know I can’t do that without getting personal, without challenging them in some way. And, yes, there is a part of me that believes I should calmly explain to them why such language is hurtful and inappropriate.

So here is what I did: Nothing. I kept my mouth shut. It wasn’t my conversation. Such a coward.