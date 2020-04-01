Column: How we recover from the pandemic

What is needed in a pandemic is for citizens to stay home, assure access to unemployment insurance and health care, and push support to the health system.
Economists such as former Labor Secretary Robert Reich are making these points — that limiting the spread of the coronavirus is the top priority to save lives. When even economists are pressing the point about public health, our leaders should pay attention. Now is not the time to be talking about being "open for business" prematurely, as President Trump once suggested we do by Easter.
That is not to say a public health spotlight precludes steps in the coming weeks and months to set up recovery when that can be the main focus.
Now, jobs remain in critical services in hospitals and electric stations, and some in construction. Factories where people stand next to each other on a production line have different social distancing from workers who build things in the open air. We could expand more of the latter jobs right now where the materials are at hand.
Good examples: Wind turbines and solar installations and the power lines that connect them to the electric grid. Right now we could be constructing clean energy facilities that can be producing electricity in six months or a year when we all want demand to expand. It is an opportune moment to think ahead and start replacing older coal production plants, which have their own health problems.
You have free articles remaining.
Public policy has a role here. Just before the Iowa legislators recessed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they passed — and Governor Kim Reynolds signed — a bill to stabilize the solar industry. It would do this by setting the price for the next seven years for the electricity that MidAmerican Energy and Alliant Energy buy from homeowners and businesses.
Another step the Legislature could take is lifting the limit on the tax credit for businesses and homeowners when they install solar.
The annual amount that could be taken on the credit was not fully used in the first year, but in all years since 2013 installations exceeded the cap, now at $5 million per year, pushing installations completed later in the year to a wait list. The tax credit eventually comes but not until at least a year later. While an installation completed today will get a federal tax credit when taxes are filed in April 2021, the Iowa tax credit will not happen until 2022 or later.
Why make these Iowa investors wait? Extending the total amount eligible for the credit from $5 million to perhaps $20 million would further stimulate the construction of solar panels just when the economy needs the jobs.
There also is a federal role, as the amount of that credit for both solar and wind is phasing out. This would be a good time to stop the phaseout for the next several years. Tax credits of electric cars could also be enhanced.
COVID-19 has slammed the economy. We need to think about when we will recover but also how we will recover. Jobs in clean energy have been on a growth curve that can be re-established quickly. And these jobs are creating a new energy system that will help us with the next crisis, climate change.
Most agree we should follow science to confront the pandemic. We should also follow the science to prepare for the next crisis — climate change.
David Osterberg is an economist and lead environmental researcher at the nonpartisan Iowa Policy Project in Iowa City. Contact: dosterberg@iowapolicyproject.org.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!