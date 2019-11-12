I was recently at a meeting with community leaders discussing visions for the Quad City region. There was one other person that looked like me. I was actually encouraged by that. Usually I’m the only "one" in the room at these types of meetings. As are some of my colleagues. We tend to get spread out. I was also encouraged by the conversation. At one point, someone stated that cultural diversity and inclusion have to be part of the conversation if we’re envisioning a community of success.
As I think back to that meeting and the 20 or so leaders that were in the room I can’t help but think that this is why being an inclusive leader is so important. If no one’s setting the example, it becomes far too easy for others to become exclusive. Not only is that bad for the future of our community, but it’s also the wrong way to lead. It comes from the top down.
Truth: Work may be the only place you regularly have to get along with people you might not otherwise choose to interact with. I bet, as you read this, you’ve pictured that person in your head.
I’ll be honest. The idea of inclusion gets brought up a lot as a check box exercise in political correctness. But, when you break down the definition, as defined by T. Hudson Jordan, director of Global Diversity & Talent Strategies at Pitney Bowes, Inc., "Inclusion involves bringing together and harnessing these diverse forces and resources, in a way that is beneficial. Inclusion puts the concept and practice of diversity into action by creating an environment of involvement, respect, and connection — where the richness of ideas, backgrounds, and perspectives are harnessed to create value. Both diversity and inclusion are needed to be successful."
It seems strange that it’s considered a "buzzword" and not a concept that is widely accepted. Especially if the end result includes a community that benefits from the diversity as well as creates value.
George Guy, chief executive officer and executive director of the Fort Wayne Housing Authority, recently said that "inclusion is important to effective leadership. There is more than one way to get there."
Consider these moves:
1) Recognize your unconscious bias. We all have them. In order to hold yourself accountable for (or even question the accuracy of) your thought process, you first have to know what it is.
2) Make the unwritten rules obvious. It’s so important to avoid making assumptions and to instead proactively look for ways to make sure all are comfortable.
3) Don’t overlook the small stuff. When you witness someone being rude or dismissive to someone else, call it out. Don’t focus on finding fault, but stating what you notice and suggesting alternatives that include everyone.
4)Understand the advantages you were given. Each person’s race, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, culture, physical ability and religious practices afford them different levels of access and privilege.
5) Believe that people were created equal, but not the same. You have to notice and talk about differences without making anyone feel objectified or singled out.
Inclusive behavior trumps any program, conference or seminar you could attend. Inclusiveness is not just inviting a few people who are different than you to the table. It’s listening to their thoughts, ideas and connecting with them.
I was hopeful in that meeting. In a region that has to compete for population growth, talent attraction, talent retention and investment, we have to understand the trend, and the need, to win.
Treat every individual and group fairly. Understand and value the uniqueness of individuals while including them. Tap into diversity for enhanced decision-making. That’s my vision for a future Quad Cities. That’s how we win.