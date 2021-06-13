Column: How we're talk about race

Harris received some criticism from progressives who took her, and the senator, to be denying the existence of racial injustice. For the most part, though, Scott’s critics just ignored that Harris had agreed point for point, and sometimes word for word, with him.

President Biden, too, tried to defuse tensions in response to Scott: “I don't think the American people are racist, but I think after 400 years, African Americans have been left in a position where they are so far behind the eight ball in terms of education and health, in terms of opportunity.”

Well-meaning Americans have been calling for a “national conversation on race” for decades, but the participants in it remain determined not to hear each other. People who mean to deny that most Americans are racist or that our institutions are illegitimate — people such as Pence and Scott — are taken to mean that everything is OK now. Those who mean to affirm the existence of large-scale racial injustice, such as Harris and Biden, are taken instead to be slandering the country and most of its population.

We have real disagreements about race. Should we strive for race-blind policies, or take race into account to remedy past discrimination? In teaching U.S. history, should the emphasis be on injustice or progress?

We are unlikely to debate such issues productively if we have a distorted view of what the disagreements are. It doesn’t help when we agree with each other at the top of our lungs.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a senior editor at National Review and a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

