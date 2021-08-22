Column: Humility isn't a sign of weakness

In "Mere Christianity", British literary figure and popular advocate of a traditional understanding of Christianity C. S. Lewis (1898-1963) states that pride, which he defines as "self-conceit," is the greatest sin. The opposite of pride, he suggests, is the virtue of humility.
Reinhold Niebuhr (1892-1971), considered by many to be the most distinguished American theologian of the 20th century, mapped out several different variations of the sin of pride. These include pride of power (thinking that we are more powerful than we really are), pride of knowledge (thinking that we know more than we really do), and pride of virtue (thinking that we are more virtuous than we really are.)
All of these forms of pride involve lack of humility, hubris that can and often does result in our saying and doing things that are hurtful to other people. For example, Niebuhr states with respect to pride of virtue, "Moral pride is revealed in all ‘self-righteous’ judgments in which the other is condemned because he fails to conform to the highly arbitrary standards of the self. ... This is the secret of the relationship between cruelty and self-righteousness."
None of this is to suggest that all forms of pride are wrong. There is nothing at all wrong with rejoicing in the accomplishments of our children, taking pride in one’s home by taking good care of it, or taking pride in one’s work by being conscientious about what one does and making every effort to do the best possible job that one is capable of doing.
The problem, however, is when pride becomes hubris (defined as "excessive pride or self-confidence"), arrogance that is condescending and harshly critical of others. Arrogance that can result in some significant errors of judgment.
The fact that our power is not unlimited does not mean that we are incapable of doing anything; the fact that we cannot jump over tall buildings does not mean that we are incapable of jumping over anything at all. The fact that there is much that we do not know does not mean that we do not know anything at all; there are verifiable facts, such as scientific data that make it clear that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are highly effective in protecting one from COVID-19. The fact that not a one of us is perfect (the Apostle Paul observed that "all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God") does not mean that we are all complete moral misfits. In all cases, the truth is somewhere between the two extremes.
Niebuhr’s analysis, it might be noted, can be applied to public policy decisions, as well as to decisions that we make as individuals. While he supported intervention in World War II to fight Hitler and the Nazis, which he described as "an intolerable tyranny," he opposed U.S. involvement in the war in Vietnam because he did not believe that the United States could defeat a determined nationalist group in a land war in Asia. He died before the war in Vietnam came to its conclusion. However, what he feared would happen did happen.
It is with respect to the decisions that we as individuals make and the views that we express that the analyses of Lewis and Niebuhr have the greatest significance. Harsh criticism of those who disagree with us is regrettably common. Ignorant views and allegations with respect to the effectiveness of vaccines without any evidence to support them are widely spread on Facebook and other social media. Both are examples of pride of virtue and pride of knowledge, respectively.
Humility is not a sign of weakness. In fact, quite the opposite. The realization that we don’t have all the answers is a sign of strength, not weakness. Ditto for the realization that we are not perfect and the realization that while there is much we are capable of doing, what we can accomplish is not unlimited.
And you know what? If we all practiced greater humility, there would be less hostility and far more congeniality. Wouldn’t that improve the quality of life for all of us?
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.