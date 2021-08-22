Column: Humility isn't a sign of weakness

The fact that our power is not unlimited does not mean that we are incapable of doing anything; the fact that we cannot jump over tall buildings does not mean that we are incapable of jumping over anything at all. The fact that there is much that we do not know does not mean that we do not know anything at all; there are verifiable facts, such as scientific data that make it clear that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are highly effective in protecting one from COVID-19. The fact that not a one of us is perfect (the Apostle Paul observed that "all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God") does not mean that we are all complete moral misfits. In all cases, the truth is somewhere between the two extremes.