Column: Humility, with a touch of magic and whiskey

RURAL AMERICA – Just up the gravel road from my place a turkey vulture spent the better part of a week perched on one of the few remaining branches of a post-apocalyptic dead tree just off the road. I know why she was there. One need only drive by with a window open to know that something was dead and rotting in the ditch below the tree, and she had it all to herself. Turkey vultures are among the most useful animals on the planet, cleaning other dead creatures to the bone. Try to love them.

Exactly a half-century ago a partner and I were scrambling around on the roofs of barns here in eastern Iowa, nailing down asphalt shingles so that the farmer could sleep well, knowing that for the next thirty years his barn would not leak every time it rained. It was difficult, satisfying work. It was a time for figuring things out, just sort of feeling it for the first time.

Back then I was able to sling a bundle of shingles on my shoulder, climb a tall ladder to the edge of a barn roof, and heave it up. These days I can’t even pick a bundle off the ground. Very discouraging. We carried a small transistor radio to the roof, listening to Top 40 radio, and I was relatively sure that if the likes of Karen Carpenter, Freda Payne and Bobbie Gentry just met me they could easily fall in love with a well-tanned guy swinging a hammer and holding roofing nails between his lips like so many old cigarette butts.