Column: If I gave out gold medals

Every four years there is a surge in youth swim team registrations as kids want to become the next Weissmuller, Spitz, Ledecky, or Phelps. Since 1896 the strength, stamina and excitement of swimming have been showcased at the Olympic games.
Children have taken to wearing caps and goggles while swimming and have been trying to see whose cannonballs are worthy of winning gold medals.
Every day I hear of youth stealing cars, even in broad daylight. Some days I worry about the morality of today’s kids; other days I am shown the compassion, kindness, and empathy of kids who are not thieves. I was near a diving board at a public pool recently. It was a joy to see the excited faces of kids jumping, diving and flipping into the water. Children raced off the board one after another until there was a standstill as one boy walked slowly to the end of the diving board where he then stood frozen. He stared down at the water, crossed his arms, wrung his hands, glanced around and tried to muster up the courage to make the jump. He decided against jumping and trudged back to descend the stairs. While he was at the end of the board, the line became longer as the others waited for their turn. I could hear the comments being made, not one was derisive or negative. The children encouraged him rather than taunting or teasing. Their encouragement helped him make multiple attempts throughout the afternoon. He didn’t jump off the board that day, but he dove from the side of the pool. I bet if I had been there the next day I would have seen him plunge off the board.
Teasing and taunting probably would have prevented him from trying repeatedly. I remember that from when I was young. It was so embarrassing to climb back down the stairs that once a person experienced the ridicule they didn't want to chance it again.
Two of my passions are pools and reading. In order to fulfill both of those I often read while in the pool. I don’t mean while at the pool lounging on the deck, but in water deep enough to tread water. The folks at the pool where I normally do this are used to me, but the facility was closed last week so I was making use of the public pool instead. At first, the kids near me were cautious and careful to not splash me. I overheard a boy reprimand a girl for getting too wild near my book. I assured them that I expect a book to get wet when I read in a pool, that the book was mine, and I don’t mind if the pages get rumpled. I was pleased that their concern was their own thoughtfulness; no grown-up had instructed them.
The best part of my week of reading at the public pool was when a friend sent me a picture of a post she saw on social media. While she was scrolling she saw a photo of a young girl, with goggles perched atop her head, crouched down on the pool deck to be able to read over the shoulder of a woman who was reading in the pool. The mother of the girl brilliantly captioned the photo, "Some days I worry my kids don’t read enough. Other days I catch my ten year old reading a random woman’s book at the public pool."
If I had gold medals to hand out, I’d be giving them to: the divers and swimmers for their consideration, the 10-year-old reader for capturing my heart, and the young mother who is instilling a love of reading and swimming in her daughter.
Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.