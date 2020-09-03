Column: If it can happen to him

And it was 8:30 p.m. and he was eager to get home and not to argue — with six police officers — about his constitutional rights.

"There is a long-standing difference in how black people with guns are treated than how white people are treated," said Frank Edwards, an assistant professor of criminal justice at Rutgers University. "This deep-seated fear may date back to fear of slave rebellions. But just look at how much worse the armed Black Panthers were treated in the 1960s compared to how white militias are today. … In Kenosha, that white teenager walked right by those police officers with a rifle on his shoulder."

Tarver said during the traffic stop, police asked him to give them the gun. When the officer insisted, he did so.

"It scared the crap out of me. The last thing I wanted to do is handle a gun in front of a police officer," he said.

In 2013, Illinois lawmakers passed legislation allowing the carrying of concealed firearms after someone is issued a permit. To receive a permit, a person must take a 16-hour class, pass a marksmanship test and a criminal background check.

All of these things Tarver has done.

After Tarver safely handed the firearm to the officer, Tarver was told his CCL was revoked or expired.