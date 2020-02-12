Column: If not Aperion, what then?

When I agreed to run for the Rock Island County Board, I believed I could make a difference. A major point of my campaign was to see to it that the needs of our most vulnerable people would be met.

Like many of you, much of what I thought I knew about Hope Creek came from the media. There were many negative pieces to learn from: accounts of violations, a political campaign featuring photos of a hurt resident, the one-star rating it had until the middle of 2017.

But I have also learned that the home has pulled itself up from that one-star rating to a respectable three. I’ve met with men and women who work at the home, and I have been pleased with the care they have been providing.

Best of all, I’ve heard from people who have family or friends living there. Without exception they have told me how grateful they are for the care and nurturing received by those they love.

So I have wanted the county to keep Hope Creek. But as all of you reading this know, our nursing home is operating in a way that cannot continue.

The state of Illinois has not come through with sufficient funding for Medicaid patients (and Hope Creek accepts and looks after Medicaid patients with the same care and concern given to all their residents. This is part of why we love it.)

