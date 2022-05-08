Column: Ignore the garbage on social media

We are now in the political season, which means that radio and television are filled with garbage. Ditto for social media such as Facebook.

When political ads are thrust upon us, we should begin with the assumption that they are factually inaccurate. Most of them are. When watching television, one should have the remote control in hand at all times to enable flipping to another channel whenever a political ad appears. It is also a good time to make a pit stop or get something to drink from the refrigerator.

Social media such as Facebook and Twitter are a bit more complicated. (Disclosure: I am on Facebook but have never been on Twitter and don’t intend to do so.) The best thing to do is simply to ignore political ads and other paid ads by skipping over them to avoid polluting one’s mind, regardless of whether they are liberal, conservative or somewhere in between.

Though I log on to Facebook just about every day and frequently post photos that I have taken, I never post anything political. The closest I have come to posting something political is a comment on a photo of an eagle that I took — a comment I posted on the Fourth of July expressing gratitude for the freedoms we are privileged to have.

There are people I know and respect who find the political ads and character assassination that are posted on Facebook so offensive that they have discontinued being on Facebook. I understand where they are coming from. I myself have thought about doing that from time to time but have always decided that the benefits of Facebook are sufficient to offset the objectionable aspects of Facebook.

So what are the benefits? Facebook is a great way to stay in touch with extended family members and, in the case of those of us who teach, former students. As a result of being on Facebook, I am regularly in touch with folks with whom I would otherwise have very little contact.

Many of my former students are now getting married, having babies or starting new jobs. Facebook enables congratulating them and sharing in the joy of the milestones they are experiencing in their lives.

Facebook is a convenient way of extending birthday wishes to Facebook friends. (Because I have more than 1300 Facebook friends, there are numerous friends who have birthdays every day.)

Facebook is a way of getting in touch with other people with respect to family events. For example, a cousin I have not seen for years who lives on the West Coast recently contacted me via the message function of Facebook to ask if I would help with some of the arrangements for a graveside service for her mother, who is being buried in the family plot in a cemetery in the neck of the woods in Montana where her mother and I both grew up. I am, of course, happy to help her and will be participating in the service. Via the messaging feature, I am also inviting my cousin and her family and others who will be attending the service to our cabin for coffee and conversation after the service.

I also use Facebook as a photo album. Photography is one of my hobbies. I take several thousand photos every year, most of them wildlife and nature photos. I post a small percentage of them on Facebook, where they can be accessed by Facebook friends. (I limit access to Facebook friends.)

I greatly enjoy the photos that my Facebook friends post of fish they have caught, awards their kids have won, trips they have taken, and weddings, baptisms and other family events. I log on to Facebook several times each week to get caught up on what my Facebook friends are doing.

In short, there is a lot that is good about Facebook and other social media. I refuse to allow the offensive aspects of Facebook to overshadow the good that can be realized by being on Facebook.

I both can and do ignore the garbage that is posted on Facebook, be it political ads or any other type of garbage. However, if I were not on Facebook, I would be ignoring my extended family members, former students and many others whose lives have intersected with mine. That I am not willing to do.

Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.

