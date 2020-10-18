Column: Ignoring the evidence

It is understandable that part of a governor’s job is to be the state’s cheerleader, and to that end Reynolds may have opted for a more positive, encouraging tone on face mask use during the pandemic. She may believe encouraging people to wear masks in public is more effective than scolding or punishing people who do not. And she may believe it is more effective to suggest most Iowans are wearing face masks in public, even if that’s not true.

However, it was a serious stretch when Reynolds stood on that stage, looked at that crowd, and suggested Iowans "will do the right thing" when hundreds, standing directly in front of her, were not.

This past week, COVID-related hospitalizations set new record after new record in Iowa, with 468 Iowans hospitalized as of Friday afternoon. Recent COVID-19 hospital admissions also continued to soar to new highs, averaging nearly 70 over the most recent 10 days.

COVID-19-related deaths also continue to climb in Iowa: the 14-day average of new deaths reported daily was at its highest since early June, when death numbers were coming down from their first peak.

According to public health and infectious disease experts, one of the best ways to help slow the spread of the virus is to wear face masks when near other people in public.

That, in terms of public health, is doing the right thing.

Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.

