Column: Illinois considers parole for lifers

For years, my wife pestered me to return to Galveston County and follow up on the story. She wanted to know how the trauma affected the kids and what the ramifications of the crime were for everyone involved. So, four years ago, I returned and wrote that story.

The killer, Clyde "Buddy" Spence, became eligible for parole after serving seven years of his 30-year sentence. For more than 20 years, brothers and sisters of the woman who was murdered wrote the Texas Parole Board asking that Spence not be released.

"It’s horrible," said one of the sisters, Kim Barksdale. "I can’t think of a better word. It’s just horrible. It’s very emotional. Every year we’ve done it. ... We wrote the letters and got petitions and got the newspaper to do an article on him. It was very emotional, stressful.

"You almost want to just give up and say, 'Fine just let him out.' That way you don’t have to relive everything. You can’t just walk in and say, 'Hey will you sign the petition?' Everybody wants to know why. 'What is it?' And then they say, 'Oh, I’m so sorry I didn’t realize it was your sister.' Everybody remembers."