Column: Illinois' failure on gum permits

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois is one of only four states that require a license to own a firearm, but the state is routinely failing to process applications and renewals in a timely manner.

"I have constituents who have waited more than a year to get a FOID card. That is denying them a basic constitutional right," state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, said.

Twelve years ago, in Heller vs. District of Columbia, the U.S. Supreme Court interpreted the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as a right to own firearms.

Liberals hate this decision almost as much as conservatives hate Roe vs. Wade.

"How would a woman feel if she were told she had to wait five or six months to exercise her constitutional right to an abortion?" said Todd Vandermyde, a lobbyist for licensed gun dealers in Illinois. "That’s what’s happening with our constitutional right to bear arms. A woman may be the victim of abuse and wants to buy a gun to protect herself but she may have to wait months and months to get a FOID card before she can even buy a gun."