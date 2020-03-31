Column: Illinois quarantines, now and then

Robertson guessed wrong. Chicago's epidemic was just beginning. By September 21, Chicago experienced a sudden, marked rise in the number of deaths due to acute respiratory diseases. By September 30, there were 260 cases in the city. Robertson told residents to prepare to isolate themselves should they become sick. "Every victim of the disease is commanded to go to his home and stay there." And he did ask the chief of police to have his oﬃcers stop all persistent sneezers and coughers who did not cover their faces with handkerchiefs. Churches, schools, theaters, restaurants, streetcars, and other places where people congregated were allowed to remain open, but ordered to maintain proper ventilation.

As the ﬂu worsened, the Illinois Inﬂuenza Advisory Commission intervened. Its ﬁrst step was to pass a binding resolution on October 11 banning public dancing in all clubs, cabarets, and halls and to prohibit all public funerals across the state. By then, Chicago physicians were reporting as many as 1,200 new cases a day, and climbing. On October 15, the commission closed all theaters, movie houses, night schools, and "all other places of public amusement." Public schools were not closed, but attendance dropped 50%.

By October 29, new cases in Illinois were on the decline. The epidemic was abating.