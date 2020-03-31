Column: Illinois quarantines, now and then

I have been asked to write on two questions:
1. By what authority did Gov. J.B. Ptitzker issue his coronavirus order that people stay at home and closed all non-essential businesses;
2. What quarantine and isolation powers were used by public authorities during the 1918-19 Spanish Flu epidemic?
On the subject of the governor's powers:
As early as 1824, the U.S. Supreme Court in Gibbons v. Ogden referred to a state’s authority to quarantine under its "police powers." Each state has "police powers" to protect the health, safety and welfare of those people in the state. Then, in 1902, the court in in Compagnie Francaise v. Louisiana State Board of Health, directly addressed a state’s power to quarantine an entire geographic area. In that case, both the state law and its implementation were upheld as valid exercises of the state’s "police powers."
So, where exactly does Gov. Pritzker get the power to issue his coronavirus executive orders?
The Illinois Legislature has "conferred upon the Governor" specific powers to deal with emergencies and disasters in the Illinois Emergency Management Act. That act deﬁnes "disasters" to include "epidemics or public health emergencies." It authorizes the Governor by "proclamation to declare that a disaster exists."
Once he so declares, the act gives him the power "To control ingress or egress to and from a disaster area, the movement of persons within the area, and the occupancy of premises therein."
It further give him power to "Control or restrict the sale or distribution of food, materials, goods or services; and to exercise ... any other powers ... as may be necessary to promote and secure safety and protection of the civilian population.
Clearly under these two grants of power, the governor has power to order people to "stay at home," to "close non-essential business," and to order quarantine or isolation.
Now, to the question of the Spanish Flu. When it struck in 1918, Chicago had 2.7 million residents. The flu arrived on September 18. It seemingly ﬁrst showed at Great Lakes Naval Training Station when a few sailors got sick. Naval oﬃcials acted quickly in an attempt to contain the disease there by instituting isolation and quarantine of some 50,000 sailors.
By late-September, it appeared that the epidemic at Great Lakes station had crested. New cases were decreasing. In Chicago, Health Commissioner Dr. John Dill Robertson announced that oﬃcials had “the Spanish inﬂuenza situation well in hand now.” To monitor the situation, Robertson made inﬂuenza a "reportable disease" on September 16, but took no further action.
Robertson guessed wrong. Chicago's epidemic was just beginning. By September 21, Chicago experienced a sudden, marked rise in the number of deaths due to acute respiratory diseases. By September 30, there were 260 cases in the city. Robertson told residents to prepare to isolate themselves should they become sick. "Every victim of the disease is commanded to go to his home and stay there." And he did ask the chief of police to have his oﬃcers stop all persistent sneezers and coughers who did not cover their faces with handkerchiefs. Churches, schools, theaters, restaurants, streetcars, and other places where people congregated were allowed to remain open, but ordered to maintain proper ventilation.
As the ﬂu worsened, the Illinois Inﬂuenza Advisory Commission intervened. Its ﬁrst step was to pass a binding resolution on October 11 banning public dancing in all clubs, cabarets, and halls and to prohibit all public funerals across the state. By then, Chicago physicians were reporting as many as 1,200 new cases a day, and climbing. On October 15, the commission closed all theaters, movie houses, night schools, and "all other places of public amusement." Public schools were not closed, but attendance dropped 50%.
By October 29, new cases in Illinois were on the decline. The epidemic was abating.
The Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918-19 is thought to be the third worst pandemic in recorded history. It took between 40 and 50 million lives. The New World Smallpox Pandemic of 1520 is estimated to have killed 56 million. The Black Death from 1347-51 killed 200 million.
The Spanish Flu aﬀected my family. My grandmother died in 1919 in a rural area of Canada of complications from the flu. Her obituary notice reads:
"One of the saddest deaths which has occurred for a long time, happened, on Wednesday, from the eﬀects of inﬂuenza followed by pneumonia, when Mary L. died in her 41st year. ... The news her death has cast a gloom over the countryside. A very sad feature in connection with her illness was that twin babies were born on Monday, and lived only long enough to be baptized. Besides her husband, 12 children, 5 girls and 7 boys are left motherless ...."
John Donald O'Shea, of Moline, is a retired circuit court judge and a regular columnist.
