Column: I'm a youth umpire in eastern Iowa. Parents and coaches are out of control

Up until very recently, people just assumed if they go to their child’s, grandchild’s or local school’s game that it will just happen because a referee is there to manage the game. As umpires, referees and officials, we're sounding the warning to every Democrat, Republican, Independent, legislator, judge, youth sports director, coach, etc. that many games are in real danger of being cancelled over the next few years.

In other words, we guarantee that every one who enjoys these events, regardless of politics, vocation, or legal standing will be surprised, disappointed, and left asking “What happened” when they are told “We couldn’t get officials.”

The abuse at early grade school level games, which are poorly supervised and parent coached, is sky rocketing.

As more games are scheduled, especially below junior high without Iowa High School sportsmanship rules, there will simply not be enough officials willing to put up with the abuse.

At 75, I still enjoy and continue to ref and ump regularly. Full transparency, I stopped doing any games but sanctioned Iowa High School games many years ago largely because of the behavior of fans and coaches, combined with the lack of any supervision of coaching or fan behavior.

Sadly, the majority of fans are good folks who just enjoy the often helter-skelter error-filled efforts of 5- to 10-year-olds. But as four videos alone in the last week have shown, it only takes one out-of-control adult to assault or promote others to assault a defenseless referee.

The dramatic drop in official numbers is well documented. And at this point there is some healthy increased attention being given to the problem. Good stuff is being written, especially directed at fans to shape up, be an adult role model for the kid, or stay home. Iowa junior and senior high schools seem to be increasing presence of staff other than coaches at lower level games with the expressed goal of supporting sportsmanship.

As officials, we believe it is time for the Legislature to step up. Time to protect us from blindsided attacks by making physical contact with any of us a serious crime with real teeth and no wiggle room.

Next time you go to a below-high school level game, take a minute to thank the folks who did the game. And notice one of two things: lots of gray hair like mine or a very young person learning to manage a game. Hint: The gray hairs are retiring rapidly; the young ones will determine whether you have games in the future. Be especially grateful to the young ones.

Ted Wernimont is a member of the Iowa City Officials Association. He lives in Coralville, Iowa.

