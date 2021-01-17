Column: Immigrants deserve Covid relief, too

Undocumented immigrants are already excluded from unemployment benefits. And a Trump administration policy implemented in February 2020 that penalized immigrants who use public benefits has also made many leery of applying for food stamps or income support for their children with citizenship. Now, the failure of the second coronavirus relief bill to redress the initial exclusion of these children only further ensures that they grow up as second-class citizens.

Because undocumented immigrants are ineligible for any federal aid, lockdowns create unequal burdens for their children. Depriving undocumented immigrants of economic relief saddles their children with unequal life chances.

Karla, for example, is a 13-year-old daughter of undocumented parents living near Vail, Colorado. When the pandemic caused the restaurants where her parents worked to close, they lost seven months of income between them. In order to pay their monthly rent, her parents were forced to deplete Karla and her sister’s college fund.